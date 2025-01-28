Disney+ Hotstar unites India with experiences; drives accessibility for Live Entertainment

MUMBAI: Disney+ Hotstar redefined live entertainment streaming with the exclusive broadcast of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour concert in Ahmedabad. The electrifying live stream attracted 83 lakh views and garnered an impressive 16.5 crore minutes of watch time. Delighting fans across the nation with an unmatched experience, viewers tuned in from all parts of the country with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, NCR Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal contributing 85% viewership. This response further strengthens the platform's commitment of democratizing premium entertainment for audiences nationwide at an unparalleled scale.

Streaming live from Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025, Coldplay’s performance marked an iconic moment in India’s music and entertainment landscape. Brought to life through Disney+ Hotstar’s world-class streaming capabilities and an impressive audio quality with Dolby 5.1, the seamless digital experience transformed living rooms into virtual arenas and watch parties into a nationwide festival, demonstrating how cutting-edge technology can unite a nation in shared entertainment experiences.

Commenting on the success, Sanjog Gupta, CEO-Sports at JioStar, said, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we specialise in delivering compelling and immersive coverage of large-scale live events. We're continually striving to serve elevated experiences combining our strength in story-telling with the power of shared emotional connections. Coldplay Live is a perfect example of how we bring world-class live entertainment and the power of unmissable, shared moments to millions across India.”

On achieving yet another remarkable feat, Kiran Mani, CEO-Digital at JioStar, said, "At Disney+ Hotstar, curating live-streaming experiences goes beyond business. Our unparalleled reach driven by our vision to empower audiences makes it imperative for us to deliver premium high value entertainment experiences for our users. The overwhelming response to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres live stream is a testament to our commitment to democratizing access to premium experiences, breaking barriers, and redefining how India is entertained.”

He further added "This is just the beginning of an era where technology and storytelling come together to unlock endless possibilities in live entertainment.”

Disney+ Hotstar rolled out an integrated marketing campaign targeting Coldplay fans and first-time users, inviting them to experience the live performance. The expansive campaign witnessed promotions with an extensive cross channel plan, large scale watch parties, and interesting on-platform interactivity. While on-platform interactivity, including Coldplay lyrics integration, allowed fans and beyond to actively engage with the performance in real-time; influencers joined the bandwagon as they rallied their strong following, and hosted watch parties, fostering community viewing experience and adding to the fervour on Disney+ Hotstar. Strategic campaign integrations and impact-intensive placements across BookMyShow, Swiggy, Spotify, YouTube and other platforms were a part of the highly engaging outreach, targeting communication with those who did not secure tickets. The #ColdplayOnDisneyHotstar hashtag was trending on top across social media platforms as fans expressed their excitement, memorable moments, and highlights from the night.

Disney+ Hotstar leveraged advanced streaming features and an entertaining pre-live segment to create an interactive experience for viewers. The livestream offered a high-impact, data-driven platform to reach audiences at scale. With Jameson Ginger Ale as the Co-Powered By sponsor, Cisco as the Livestream Event Partner and Courtyard by Marriott as the Livestream Associate Sponsor, brands partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to create memorable and engaging experiences for subscribers, solidifying the platform’s position as the preferred choice for premium visibility.

With the success of Coldplay’s live stream, Disney+ Hotstar continues to shape the future of entertainment in India, offering a blend of premium storytelling, immersive technology, and unrivalled engagement.