A decade later, dance music mogul Tiësto set to return to India for a three-city tour!

MUMBAI: Get ready for a groundbreaking collision of sound, light, and unparalleled energy! India’s thriving electronic music community is about to experience a seismic event, as EVA Live, the country’s leading live entertainment powerhouse, presents an electrifying mainstage showcase by none other than the godfather of dance music, Tiësto. This February, the globally acclaimed DJ and producer will return to India after more than a decade, headlining the HSBC Presents Tiësto India Tour 2025, a spectacular three-city journey that promises to redefine the live music experience.

Fresh off their sold-out Bryan Adams tour, EVA Live continues to raise the bar in live entertainment. Tiësto, the Grammy-winning pioneer and multi-genre innovator, will step away from his famed Las Vegas residency to electrify audiences in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The legendary DJ will kick off the tour at Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram, on February 13, 2025, light up NESCO, Mumbai, on February 14, and culminate with a grand finale at Terraform Arena, Bengaluru, on February 16.

Known for his ability to seamlessly evolve and captivate fans across generations, Tiësto will deliver a mesmerizing two-hour set that bridges the past and future of electronic dance music. Expect a high-energy celebration of his iconic soundscape, blending classic trance and progressive house anthems with cutting-edge productions, all brought to life with breathtaking visuals, state-of-the-art sound systems, and jaw-dropping stage design. This is not just a concert; it’s a sensory odyssey.

Speaking about his return to India, Tiësto said, "I’m beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The incredible energy and passion of the people here are unlike anything else. Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru – get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable! India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to experience that magic once again."

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live shared his excitement, "Tiësto is more than an artist – he’s a phenomenon, a visionary, and a symbol of global music culture. His return to India is a momentous occasion that underscores the evolution of the Indian EDM landscape. This tour isn’t just about music; it’s about creating memories, celebrating connection, and elevating the cultural pulse of the nation. We’re proud to be the driving force behind this iconic experience."

Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India added, "We are delighted to present the ‘Tiësto India Tour 2025’, a reflection of our commitment to curating extraordinary experiences for our customers. Tiësto’s return is not just a musical event; it’s a celebration of creativity, community, and innovation. We are honored to be part of this journey that embodies the vibrant energy of India’s electronic music scene."

Tickets for the HSBC Presents Tiësto India Tour 2025 will be exclusively available in the District by Zomato. The exclusive 48-hour presale for HSBC credit card and debit card holders will begin from 27th January 2025 at 4pm IST and end on 29th January 2025 at 4pm IST with a 15% discount. The public sale for tickets will go live on 29th January 2025 at 4pm IST and HSBC credit card and debit card holders can avail a 10% discount during the general sales. Ticket prices range between INR 3,599/- and INR 17,499/-.

Don’t miss your chance to witness a global icon make history on Indian soil. Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable celebration of sound, culture, and community!