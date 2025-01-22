B Praak and Jaani launch Kripa Records with Shreya Ghoshal singing the first bhajan

MUMBAI: B Praak and Jaani, the celebrated duo behind countless musical chartbusters, have launched Kripa Records, a devotional music label dedicated to celebrating Indian spirituality and culture. Marking a grand beginning, the label’s first release features none other than Shreya Ghoshal, India’s most revered voice, singing a soulful bhajan.

This monumental collaboration brings together B Praak’s heart-touching compositions, Jaani’s poetic brilliance, and Shreya Ghoshal’s divine voice to create a bhajan that promises to strike a deep emotional chord with listeners.

Adding to the excitement, Kripa Records will also release a song titled "Aaye Ram Ji", featuring the talented actress Shriya Saran, further enriching the label's spiritual journey with a visual and musical treat.

Speaking about the venture, B Praak shares, “Devotional music has always held a special place in my heart. It’s a genre I’ve been deeply attached to, and I’ve always felt a sense of peace and purpose when creating or listening to devotional songs. With Kripa Records, I wanted to take this personal connection and transform it into an entrepreneurial journey. This label is not just a business venture; it’s a mission to bring people closer to their roots and spirituality through music. Starting this label has been a dream, and having Shreya Ghoshal sing the first bhajan is the perfect way to begin this journey of faith and music. ”

This initiative also marks a significant milestone in B Praak and Jaani’s entrepreneurial journey as they step into the realm of devotional music with Kripa Records. The duo envisions the label as more than just a platform for music—it’s a heartfelt mission to create meaningful art that connects deeply with people’s spiritual and emotional sides.

Kripa Records aims to blend tradition with modernity, presenting devotional music that uplifts the spirit and reconnects people with their roots. This unique initiative seeks to redefine the way devotional music is experienced, offering a blend of serene melodies and timeless values with a contemporary appeal.

The first bhajan by Shreya Ghoshal is set to release on 27th January, ushering in a new era of devotional music. Stay tuned for an unforgettable musical experience that celebrates faith, tradition, and spirituality.