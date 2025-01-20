K-Indie Act Peach Luffe shares introspective new EP of Dream-Pop Bliss, 'Back To Me'

Singapore – Korean indie act Peach Luffe has released his new EP, 'Back To Me'. The project is the vision of classically trained singer-songwriter Jong Lee, who was born in Seoul, South Korea, and is now rooted in Toronto, Canada. The new record was written, produced, and mastered by Jong, with contributions from Peach Luffe band members Michael Friedman, Henry Stein, and Yifan Wu.

The release follows the poignant single “When You Hold Me”, which captures the uncertainty of love through heartfelt questions, and builds on the dreamy album focus track “What’s On Your Mind”, exploring the raw need for honesty in relationships. “You’re begging them to speak their mind. Curse you out. Why let you off so easily?” Jong shares about the song.

With a background in classical music, Peach Luffe’s expertise on the violin immediately makes him stand out from the pack, allowing him to craft detailed, layered compositions that take his strain of dreamy pop into completely immersive territory. For the new record, he uses this strength to help listeners nurture their inner child with his unique, whimsical sound. “Violin is like my cheat code,” Jong explains, never fully sidelining the instrument that sets him apart.

“But I just want to make music that people enjoy — people are multi-faceted, and I want to help them rediscover what they enjoyed when they were younger in particular.”

Known for his unique blend of dream-pop and K-indie, Jong leverages his classical foundation to craft lush soundscapes that transport listeners. Peach Luffe began as a solo project in Lee’s bedroom during the pandemic and slowly grew to be a full band with numerous collaborators.

A prolific songwriter, Jong released his first EP, 'Shimmer', in 2020, his debut album, 'Everything is Peachy', in 2022, and five other EPs in less than four years, including 'Honey'. Singles from the upcoming EP have received early support from tastemakers across Asia like Bandwagon, and from key playlists like Indie Shuffle and ORG. on Spotify Asia. Spotify also selected him for a billboard in Toronto’s Dundas Square for Asian Heritage Month in May of 2023 and again in March with the release of 'Honey'.

As music out of South Korea has grown in popularity around the globe in recent years, Peach Luffe is ready to continue acting as an ambassador for the diverse types of artistry that are possible — his 2020 single “Shimmer” was featured in Korean advertisements and the 2022 film Swearing Jar. “I’ve listened to K-Indie music since I was younger, and it’s exciting to see it get more popular,” he recalls, always searching for new ways to expand what’s possible in the genre. “It makes me wonder what’s next.”

Though based halfway across the globe, Peach Luffe's Top 10 Streaming Markets worldwide include Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia.

“dream pop wunderkind.”– CBC

“K-Indie rising star.”– Melodic Magazine

“wondrous indie pop – his dynamic, soulful vocals and glistening instrumental work never fails to send shivers down the spine.” – Atwood Magazine

'Back To Me' Tracklisting

1. Just a Thread

2. Better Off

3. What’s On Your Mind

4. Before I Met You

5. When You Hold Me

6. Your Everything

7. Just A Thread (Acoustic Version)

8. Better Off (Acoustic Version)