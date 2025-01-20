RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jan 2025 13:57 |  By RnMTeam

From fit checks to first time prep: Fans band together to get Coldplay-ready, catch what's trending on Reddit

MUMBAI: Sold-out tickets, crashing websites, and fans scrambling for a chance to see their favorite band LIVE— all the excitement for Coldplay’s India concert has culminated with a hyped-up base of eager fans trying to compose themselves for the Big Day. Now, as the countdown hits its peak, Indians are leaving nothing to chance, by seeking a final checklist of must-dos to help them make the most of “A Sky Full of Stars” on what is being dubbed the concert of a lifetime. The Reddit community  r/ColdplayIndia, is  emerging  as the epicenter of fan excitement. From online vibe checks on what to wear to raving about the launch of the exclusive Navi Mumbai train to get there, all the buzz is transforming the community into an online stage for what’s set to be one of India’s biggest live music moments.

Concert Etiquette 101: First-Timers Turn to Reddit for Pre-Concert Prep

With the hype building for Coldplay’s India concert like never before, Reddit’s r/coldplayindia has become the ultimate prep hub, bringing together concert pros and newbies to share tips and hacks for an unforgettable experience. From sharing tips on keeping belongings safe — like using fanny packs or lanyard-style phone covers — to advising on travel-light strategies for standing zones, more and more fans are flocking to Reddit communities for their ultimate concert guide. With sustainability on their minds, fans are also tackling the big questions – debating water bottle rules and best practices. As one redditor pointed out, “Water stations are available at the venue, so we can carry small bottles,” easing first-time jitters and ensuring that everyone is ready to enjoy the big night easily and responsibly.

Fit Checks Steal The Style Spotlight

From metallic crop tops to personalised merch, redditors are making this a moment for individual expression and their love for the band through fit checks that add another layer of excitement to the unforgettable night. One redditor shared their hand-painted T-shirt blending the iconic “Lights will guide you home” lyric atop a Starry Night aesthetic, garnering admiration for its artistic flair and intuitive Coldplay x Van Gogh pairing. Fans travelling from the Northeast shared plans to layer Coldplay T-shirts with mini skirts and leather jackets to beat the weather woes, while seasoned attendees emphasized comfort, weighing in with cautionary advice – “Wear whatever you are comfortable in!” ,“you might need to walk a lot!”

Beat the Traffic: Reddit Buzzes Over Exclusive Train to Coldplay's Mumbai Gig

Whether you’re taking the train or carpooling, Reddit has all the answers for concert travel prep. And with Mumbai traffic being a feat of its own, the organisers’ move to bring an exclusive train service from Goregaon to Nerul, priced at 500 for a return trip has fans buzzing on Reddit. Giving Coldplay fans a unique way to skip the traffic chaos with this news of a hassle-free and seamless travel experience has Reddit firing up with advice, especially for outstation attendees. “Are you from Mumbai, and would you recommend that?” one redditor asks, sparking discussions on practical tips and route hacks. While some debate the cost, others highlight alternate travel options. Some fans are even championing the idea of making such services standard for major events, ensuring seamless access for all of the city’s upcoming big nights.

With these conversations, fans are surely setting the stage for the concert of a lifetime offline and online on Reddit.

Tags
Coldplay Reddit music Singer
Related news
 | 20 Jan 2025

Swastik Productions unveils Chalo Kumbh - A techno-fusion tribute for Maha Kumbh 2025

MUMBAI: In auspicious celebration of the Maha Kumbh, Swastik Productions unveils Chalo Kumbh, an electrifying techno-fusion that merges the sacred with the modern. This unique song blends timeless hymns with dynamic techno rap, creating a powerful sound that resonates across generations.

read more
 | 20 Jan 2025

Jasleen Royal surprises fans with limited edition merch

MUMBAI: After lighting up the stage with her performance as the opening act for Coldplay’s critically acclaimed Music of the Spheres tour, India’s loved pop sensation Jasleen Royal has teamed up with The Souled Store to unveil a limited-edition merch collection.

read more
 | 20 Jan 2025

K-Indie Act Peach Luffe shares introspective new EP of Dream-Pop Bliss, 'Back To Me'

Singapore – Korean indie act Peach Luffe has released his new EP, 'Back To Me'. The project is the vision of classically trained singer-songwriter Jong Lee, who was born in Seoul, South Korea, and is now rooted in Toronto, Canada.

read more
 | 20 Jan 2025

King & Ikka collaborate for the first single of 2025 titled 'PRAY'

MUMBAI: King who is behind chart-topping tracks like Maan Meri Jaan and Tu Aake Dekhle, is gearing up to kickstart 2025 with a bang.Teaming up with Ikka, the duo is all set to drop their latest track PRAY on January 17.

read more
 | 20 Jan 2025

Saloni Thakkar starts 2025 with a Chartbuster: talks about her journey behind ‘Namo Namah Shivaya’

MUMBAI: Singer Saloni Thakkar is starting 2025 on a high note with her latest hit, Namo Namah Shivaya, from the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song has already become a chartbuster, winning over audiences with its energy and spiritual essence.

read more

RnM Biz

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

Live Your City appoints Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India Operations

MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more

Sanjay Ahire appointed Executive Director, Percept Live

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more

A New Year Resolution for Change Makers

MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Jasleen Royal surprises fans with limited edition merch

MUMBAI: After lighting up the stage with her performance as the opening act for Coldplay’s critically acclaimed Music of the Spheres tour, India’s...read more

2
Swastik Productions unveils Chalo Kumbh - A techno-fusion tribute for Maha Kumbh 2025

MUMBAI: In auspicious celebration of the Maha Kumbh, Swastik Productions unveils Chalo Kumbh, an electrifying techno-fusion that merges the sacred...read more

3
Saloni Thakkar starts 2025 with a Chartbuster: talks about her journey behind ‘Namo Namah Shivaya’

MUMBAI: Singer Saloni Thakkar is starting 2025 on a high note with her latest hit, Namo Namah Shivaya, from the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi...read more

4
K-Indie Act Peach Luffe shares introspective new EP of Dream-Pop Bliss, 'Back To Me'

Singapore – Korean indie act Peach Luffe has released his new EP, 'Back To Me'. The project is the vision of classically trained singer-songwriter...read more

5
The soul of Kashmir comes alive: Vallo Vallo by Amit Trivedi is here to captivate hearts

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove! Azaad Collab has dropped its latest banger, ‘Vallo Vallo’, and it’s everything you’d want in a joyful composition with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games