RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jan 2025 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Disney+ Hotstar to stream Coldplay Live in Ahmedabad on 26th January, 2025

MUMBAI: Disney+ Hotstar sets a new benchmark in Live streaming entertainment experiences by joining forces with Coldplay to present their iconic Music of the Spheres World Tour concert live to audiences across India. As the band prepares for their largest-ever stadium performance in Ahmedabad on Republic Day, the platform redefines the future of entertainment by democratizing access to high-quality experiences, enabling fans to experience this monumental event on every screen across the country.

Leveraging its extensive reach and cutting-edge technology, Disney+ Hotstar will stream the concert in stunning quality, delivering a seamless and immersive experience that brings the dynamic energy of a live performance straight to the audience. Creating a true #ParadiseForAll, the experience will extend beyond the concert itself, offering subscribers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the band.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sanjog Gupta, CEO, JioStar – Sports, said, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we have revolutionised India's entertainment and sports consumption by captivating viewers with unparalleled immersive experiences and consistently delivering value to our partners, advertisers and audiences. Our partnership with Coldplay reflects our commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences nationwide. By leveraging our advanced technology and unmatched reach, we are breaking the barriers around privileged access to premium entertainment, and making it available for all, fostering a shared celebration across the country.”

In the announcement shared by the platform, the lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, expressed, “Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us – we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!”

The Ahmedabad performance of Coldplay’s globally acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour is part of the band’s record-breaking journey that has reshaped the live music landscape. Recognized as the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, the tour is a celebration of music, sustainability, and creativity.

Unlocking the true potential of live streaming, Disney+ Hotstar is a testament to redefining the role of digital platforms as gateways to transformative global experiences. Brands can leverage this high-impact event in several ways – ranging from sponsorship and pre-show exclusive fan engagement to post-concert highlights, chances to win tickets and exclusive opportunities. With the power to create personalized, high-impact solutions, brands can forge deeper, more meaningful connections with their audience through the most immersive musical evening of all time.

The live stream is presented in conjunction with Cisco, the worldwide technology leader.

Tags
Disney+ Hotstar Chris Martin music Songs
Related news
 | 17 Jan 2025

Screaming Bones pushes boundaries with Prog and Psych Rock fusion in new release 'Fever Jazz'

MUMBAI: Screaming Bones, the brainchild of solo artist Mike Ludwig, has unveiled the music video for “Fever Jazz,” a mesmerizing ten-minute track from the new album Rocks. This ambitious video matches the chaotic brilliance of the song with an equally mind-bending visual narrative.

read more
 | 17 Jan 2025

Red FM's cultural voyage: A sail to the soul with a floating studio at MahaKumbh

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announce its latest initiative, "The Voice of Kumbh," a 39-day immersive journey designed transform radio into a presenting platform that brings the grandeur and spirituality of the Kumbh Mela to l

read more
 | 17 Jan 2025

Ikka, King's 'Pray' ft Priyanka Chahar - A T-Series hit you can't ignore

MUMBAI: Under Bhushan Kumar's vision, Ikka and King are back with a bang in Pray, a chill party anthem that’s as perfect for the clubs as it is for those late-night feels.

read more
 | 17 Jan 2025

Juss and Mix Singh's new single 'Main Aa Reha' celebrates love that conquers

MUMBAI: The unstoppable duo of Juss and Mix Singh is back with ‘Main Aa Reha’, a heart-stirring ballad that captures the invincible power of love. Known for delivering chartbusters like Suniyan Suniyan, this rising team continues to redefine Punjabi music with their unmatched synergy.

read more
 | 17 Jan 2025

Dhanda Nyoliwala and Xvir Grewal drop a Punjabi-Haryanvi single 'Charche'

MUMBAI: Get ready to vibe with 'Charche', a next-level banger that’s all about turning heads and living your best life! This groundbreaking track is a lit collab between Punjab’s very own Xvir Grewal and Haryanvi rap sensation Dhanda Nyoliwala.

read more

RnM Biz

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

Live Your City appoints Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India Operations

MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more

Sanjay Ahire appointed Executive Director, Percept Live

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more

A New Year Resolution for Change Makers

MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

top# 5 articles

1
Screaming Bones pushes boundaries with Prog and Psych Rock fusion in new release 'Fever Jazz'

MUMBAI: Screaming Bones, the brainchild of solo artist Mike Ludwig, has unveiled the music video for “Fever Jazz,” a mesmerizing ten-minute track...read more

2
Red FM's cultural voyage: A sail to the soul with a floating studio at MahaKumbh

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announce its latest initiative, "The Voice of Kumbh," a 39-...read more

3
Ikka, King's 'Pray' ft Priyanka Chahar - A T-Series hit you can't ignore

MUMBAI: Under Bhushan Kumar's vision, Ikka and King are back with a bang in Pray, a chill party anthem that’s as perfect for the clubs as it is for...read more

4
Dhanda Nyoliwala and Xvir Grewal drop a Punjabi-Haryanvi single 'Charche'

MUMBAI: Get ready to vibe with 'Charche', a next-level banger that’s all about turning heads and living your best life! This groundbreaking track is...read more

5
Juss and Mix Singh's new single 'Main Aa Reha' celebrates love that conquers

MUMBAI: The unstoppable duo of Juss and Mix Singh is back with ‘Main Aa Reha’, a heart-stirring ballad that captures the invincible power of love....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games