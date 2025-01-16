Risen Crow shares next single 'Believe In Me' off new album 'Requiem For A Damned Love' out Feb 2025

MUMBAI: Italian power/gothic metal band Risen Crow returns with their second single, “Believe In Me”, from the upcoming album “Requiem For A Damned Love”, dropping February 28th, 2025 from Rockshots Records.
“Believe In Me” is an anthem of trust, inner turmoil, and connection, blending symphonic textures, intricate guitars, and emotive vocals. Concept-driven, haunting, and melodic, this single sets the tone for a journey through obsession, madness, and the destructive power of love. The music video delivers a cinematic experience, perfectly complementing the emotional depth of the track. Don’t miss it! Let Risen Crow take you into their world of powerful storytelling and atmospheric metal.
Watch the official music video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/zNqJ0UKs_TA
Stream “Believe In Me” - https://lnk.to/1MMluz
Formed in 2020 in Rome, Risen Crow stands out in the Italian metal scene with their distinct fusion of power metal and gothic elements. Drawing inspiration from iconic bands such as Nightwish, Epica, Within Temptation, Kamelot, and Lacuna Coil, the debut album, "Requiem For A Damned Love" delves into themes of obsession, damned love, and sacrifice, taking listeners through an intense narrative filled with emotion and depth. With a strong lineup and a unique blend of influences, the band is ready to make their mark on the international metal scene.
Risen Crow’s "Requiem For A Damned Love" is available for digital pre-save and CD pre-order at https://lnk.to/4DdftW
Music Video - Risen Crow - https://youtu.be/mgYBWxVzZDo
Track Listing:
1. Never surrender
2. Black Widow
3. Funeral Jack
4. Risen Crow
5. Revelation
6. Dark In my life
7. Believe in me
8. Black Rose
Recording, Mixing & Mastering: Francesco Mattei and Kate Nord at Underworld Studio
underworldstudiocasperia.com | Facebook.com/UnderworldStudio
Cover, Artwork & Layout Design: Harley Velasquez at Infinity NucleArt Studio
Instagram: @HarleyVelasquezArt | Facebook.com/InfinityNucleArtStudio
Risen Crow Line Up:
Antonella Della Monica: Vocals
Claudio Vattone: Vocals
Giuseppe Longo: Guitars
Francesco Menale: Guitars
Alessandro Bernabei: Keyboards
Flavio Cicchetti: Bass
Filippo Martini: Drums
