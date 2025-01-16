RadioandMusic
News |  16 Jan 2025 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

Rashmeet Kaur returns with 'Behja' - A bold Punjabi-Pop anthem

MUMBAI: Rashmeet Kaur is back with her latest single, Behja, releasing today only on Times Music. This tongue-in-cheek pop track draws inspiration from the playful taunts and romance dynamics of Punjabi culture. A theatrical exchange between lovers, Behja blends catchy lyrics, vibrant visuals, and irresistible beats to create a song designed to make you dance.

Directed by Rashmeet herself, Behja continues her streak of self-directed hits like Haye Ri Duniya and Udd Jana. Sharing her vision for the track, she explains, "Pop and Punjabi music are both designed to make people want to move, to repeat lyrics, to dance—that’s what Behja is."

Produced by Saurabh Lokhande, the song combines traditional folk elements like the harmonium with electronic production to deliver a modern dance anthem. The choreography, crafted by Alisha Singh, lets Rashmeet dive into her passion for movement, blending isolations and stylings from Punjabi folk giddha to pop formations.

But Behja is just the beginning. Fans can look forward to two more exciting tracks from Rashmeet—Crazy in Love and Na Kaha—releasing soon only on Times Music. With these upcoming hits, 2025 is shaping up to be a groundbreaking year for Rashmeet Kaur.

