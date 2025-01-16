Caldecott Music Group announces key appointments: David Nam Le Elevated at Vista musical instruments and Jon Bahr Joins BandLab Technologies

MUMBAI: Caldecott Music Group (CMG), a leading Singapore-headquartered music industry operator, innovator and investor, today announces two key divisional appointments that reinforce its commitment to empowering music creators worldwide. Long-serving leader, David Nam Le, has been promoted to Managing Director of Vista Musical Instruments, and music industry veteran, Jon Bahr, joins BandLab Technologies as Senior Advisor, Artist & Label Services.

Le has been named Managing Director of Vista Musical Instruments, continuing to report to Group CEO, Meng Ru Kuok, as he did in his previous role as General Manager. Le began his career at Swee Lee when Kuok first took ownership and rose through roles in category management, buying, and product development. He was instrumental in the successful relaunch of legendary guitar brand Harmony and also played a key role in the acquisition and integration of MONO and Heritage Guitars. Having overseen retail, distribution, and manufacturing at Vista Musical Instruments, Le will now collaborate on higher-level strategy and cross-group initiatives.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead and work alongside our dedicated teams at Vista Musical Instruments,” says Le. “We’ve crossed so many milestones in the last ten years, but there is still so much more to come from our brands and products, and I’m eager to do even more to drive meaningful impact across the division, group and the wider music industry.”

Also reporting directly to Kuok, Bahr joins BandLab Technologies to guide the company’s expanding suite of artist service offerings, which include licensing, distribution, publishing, and broader industry partnerships. He brings extensive experience from Downtown Music Holdings, where he served as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy and cultivated opportunities across operating companies such as CD Baby and FUGA. Prior to Downtown, Bahr spent over a decade at ASCAP, rising to Senior Director of Marketing & Communications.

“I couldn't be more excited to join Meng and the BandLab Technologies team,” says Bahr. “BandLab Technologies has a thriving at-scale enterprise of creator-focused platforms and best-in-class technology that's reshaping the way music is created. For the past year, Meng and I have been discussing how to support and build services for the global music business of the future, and I can’t wait to continue that work at an operating level.”

“The appointments of passionate leaders with a wealth of experience underscore Caldecott Music Group’s commitment to our mission of empowering our community of artists, creators and fans” says Kuok. “I’m proud to embark on this next chapter with both David and Jon, to strengthen our offerings and continue innovating across the music landscape.”