Pop Superstar Julia Michaels cuts to it with new single "Scissors" ft Maren Morris

MUMBAI: Multi-diamond and platinum-certified powerhouse Julia Michaels cuts to the chase and into the new year with a brand new single “Scissors” featuring the internationally acclaimed and adored artist Maren Morris.

Inspired by “shitty ex-boyfriends and stupid boys,” Michaels and Morris bring the sass with their latest collaboration following their 2024 release “cut!”. Accompanying the release is the official music video for “Scissors”, directed by Blythe Thomas, which serves as a playful and tantalizing follow-up to Julia’s critically acclaimed “Heaven II”, officially marking the beginning of her new era as an independent artist.

No one has had more of an impact on reshaping the pop landscape than GRAMMY® nominated Julia Michaels, whose razor-sharp perspective on love, loss, and the wide spectrum of the human experience has deservedly catapulted her to the forefront of her industry. Lauded for her work on hit singles by artists like Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, P!NK, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Hailee Steinfeld, The Chicks, Keith Urban, Jessie Ware, and more, Julia has spent the last decade honing her craft and delivering fans some of the most evocative music of a generation.

Now with 13+ billion combined primary artist streams, 60+ billion credited streams, 18 RIAA Diamond and 194 Platinum Accreditations, 40 billion combined video views, five GRAMMY® nominations, plus countless songwriting credits, including songs on both Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa’s latest studio albums, Julia Michaels is truly owning her mastery, experience and genuine talent with her own body of work, uncensored and unapologetically so. Her music continues to grow globally and in Southeast Asia, with top streaming countries including the Philippines (#3), Indonesia (#4), and Malaysia (#8).