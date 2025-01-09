Electronic music icon Keinemusik's &ME to make electrifying India Debut

MUMBAI: Team Innovation, in partnership with Spacebound, proudly announces the highly anticipated India debut of &ME, the globally acclaimed DJ and producer from the iconic Berlin-based collective, Keinemusik. This momentous two-city tour will see &ME perform at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on March 22nd, 2025 and Bengaluru's Nice Grounds on March 23rd, 2025. This groundbreaking event marks a significant leap forward for the Indian electronic music scene, bringing one of the most sought-after artists in the world to Indian shores for the very first time.

Audiences can expect to immerse themselves in &ME's signature sound: a masterful fusion of sultry Afro-house rhythms, captivating melodies and deep, hypnotic grooves that seamlessly blend deep house, techno and Afrobeat influences. His transformative sets are renowned for their ability to transport listeners to another realm, seamlessly merging raw energy with intricate musicality.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation, states, “We're thrilled to bring Keinemusik's &ME to India! His trailblazing artistic repertoire and global appeal perfectly align with the evolving tastes of the Indian concertgoers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering world-class experiences that not only enrich the Indian music scene but also demonstrate the power of electronic music to transcend cultural boundaries and unite people through shared passion."

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound states, “Keinemusik’s genre-defying artistry and global influence make them the perfect act to bring Indian fans together and embrace the magic they bring to every stage.”

Beyond &ME's individual brilliance, the Keinemusik collective – comprised of &ME, Rampa, Adam Port, and Reznik – is celebrated for its innovative spirit and genre-defying approach. Their influence on modern electronic music is undeniable, consistently pushing boundaries and inspiring a new generation of artists. &ME's solo performances are particularly sought-after, showcasing his distinct ability to weave together intricate soundscapes while maintaining a visceral connection with the crowd. His hit tracks, such as ‘The Rapture Pt. II’ and ‘Fairchild’ have cemented his place as a true icon in the techno and house music world.

This India tour promises an all-encompassing experience: cutting-edge sounds, dazzling visuals and a vibrant atmosphere guaranteed to leave an indelible mark. Prepare for an electrifying journey through &ME's diverse soundscapes, from the subtle nuances of his deep house explorations to the pulsating intensity of his techno-infused tracks. The event will cater to seasoned electronic music aficionados and newcomers alike, creating a shared space of pure musical enjoyment.

Team Innovation's dedication to delivering top-tier live event IPs underlines their mission to enrich the country's burgeoning music scene. This partnership with Spacebound underscores their commitment to bringing exceptional musical experiences to the forefront, further cementing India's place on the global electronic music map.

Whether you are a dedicated Keinemusik follower or simply looking for an unforgettable night out, &ME’s India debut is not to be missed. Tickets are live exclusively on BookMyShow. Prices start at 1,500/-.