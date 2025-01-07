RadioandMusic
News |  07 Jan 2025 13:07

Lee Brice announces upcoming heartfelt single “Cry” out now

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country music star, Lee Brice, has announced his first new release of 2025, “Cry,” out on January 31st. The confessional-style track, written by Brice, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip and David Garcia, follows a retro groove reminiscent of the great 1950s crooners and confesses that heartbreak can break a man too.

Pre-Save: “Cry”

Brice is also set to hit the road for his highly anticipated, You, Me & My Guitar Tour, which kicks-off on January 30th in Wilkes-Barre, PA and includes what will be an unforgettable performance at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on February 18th. Known for his incredibly relatable and poignant songwriting, Brice takes the audience behind the music as he seamlessly moves across the stage adorned with various guitars and other instruments – each one engrained with a special memory. This truly unique and engaging show takes the audience on a journey with Brice throughout his life in music as he narrates the special relationship and heartwarming stories each instrument holds and performs acoustic versions of his chart-topping hits.

For additional information on Lee Brice, including upcoming show dates and tickets, please visit LeeBrice.com.

About Lee Brice:

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3.7 billion on-demand streams, and over 4 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He has reached the #1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don’t Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You’re Happy Now," “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee’s album, Hey World, has been certified as Platinum and features several multi-Platinum selling hits. Lee kicked off 2024 with an intimate acoustic tour, the Me & My Guitar Tour, and this Spring he released his latest radio single, "Drinkin’ Buddies" with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters. Brice continues rolling out new music with his recently dropped nostalgic summertime track, "Summer of Us" which is available now on all digital platforms.

