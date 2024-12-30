RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2024 13:32 |  By RnMTeam

Sunburn Goa 2024 receives a roaring welcome from fans; day one marks a remarkable start with performances by the legendary Skrillex and a star-studded line-up

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Sunburn Goa 2024, Asia’s biggest electronic music (EDM) festival has officially begun and the first day has already left an indelible mark on everyone! The 18th edition of this iconic festival, happening from December 28th to 30th in the stunning countryside of Dhargalim, kicked off with a roaring start, marking the beginning of what promises to be the most unforgettable edition of Sunburn Goa yet. Whether you're a seasoned EDM lover or new to the scene, Sunburn Goa 2024 has something for everyone!

The ultimate haven for music lovers reached electrifying new heights as some of the biggest icons in electronic music unleashed pure magic on stage. Leading the charge was none other than Skrillex, the legendary producer and DJ, who set the stage ablaze with his jaw-dropping bass drops and unmatched high-octane energy. His set was an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster, featuring iconic anthems like ‘Ease My Mind’, ‘Rumble’, as well as a remix of the Bollywood-tinged, ‘Desi Boyz’ soundtrack sending the crowd into an ecstatic frenzy. Skrillex’s magnetic stage presence and seamless connection with the audience transformed the festival into a pulsating sea of energy and unbridled euphoria. With multiple Grammys and a reputation for delivering mind- blowing live performances, Skrillex left the crowd roaring for an encore, already counting down the days until his triumphant return to India.

The night at Sunburn Goa was a whirlwind of electrifying performances and genre-blending magic. Ahadadream kicked things off with his hypnotic beats, seamlessly blending tracks like Peak’ and ‘Abandon The Rules’ to create an immersive vibe that united the crowd in dance. Manara kept the energy surging with pulsating progressive house and tech sounds, while Hamdi Sicaria unleashed a powerhouse of bass-driven rhythms, turning the beach into a non-stop party.

Sam Feldt brought feel-good house anthems, followed by Sam Gellaitry’s experimental beats and dreamy melodies that captivated the crowd! 39 KINGDOM delivered an explosive mix of progressive and future house and BEMET followed with deep, soulful house vibes. DJ LION’s hypnotic techno rhythms kept the dance floor alive into the early hours. Kasia and Naisha wrapped up the night with unforgettable sets, showcasing electrifying energy and soulful diversity.

Fireworks in the sky Description automatically generated

Sunburn Goa 2024 proved once again why it’s the pinnacle of EDM, uniting legends and rising stars for a night of pure magic.

Beyond the pulsating beats, the festival grounds buzzed with vibrant energy, offering a kaleidoscope of activities for thrill-seekers and fun enthusiasts alike. From larger-than-life art installations to various interactive zones that sparked creativity and connection, every corner was designed to ignite joy and excitement. The sunset added a magical glow to the atmosphere, while the night transformed the venue into a haven of high-energy vibes and endless adventure.

As the night unfolded, the festival delivered a sensory overload of electrifying music, world-class performances and a palpable sense of unity that made every moment unforgettable. From dance- offs under the starry sky to surprise acts that kept everyone guessing, Day One of Sunburn Goa 2024 exceeded all expectations. It set the perfect tone for an epic weekend, blending heart-thumping beats with pure, unfiltered fun.

With the stage now set, all eyes are on what’s next. As global sensation Peggy Gou prepares to take the reins, along with a star-studded lineup, the anticipation is electric.

Fireworks in the sky Description automatically generated

Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water Sunburn Goa 2024 is presented by Absolut Mixers, Driven by Hyundai, Powered by Reliance Digital and Styled by Jack & Jones.

Tags
Skrillex Sunburn Peggy Gou Sam Gellaitry Songs music
Related news
 | 30 Dec 2024

"Karate remains a niche sport in our cricket-heavy society," says Meiyang Chang while discussing Amazon MX Player's Karate Girls

MUMBAI: Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming platform, recently released the coming-of-age drama, Karate Girls.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2024

Muskan Bamne, Rohan Mehra, and Nitesh Tiwari create magic in the heartfelt track 'Tumse Mohabbat'

MUMBAI: The romantic track Tumse Mohabbat is making waves in the music scene, capturing hearts with its soulful melody and enchanting visuals.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2024

Shruti Haasan on healing: Why talking to yourself is the ultimate heartbreak fix

MUMBAI: The actress gets real about dealing with heartbreak and why self-conversations are the secret sauce to healing.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2024

India Today Group unveils 'STAGE Aaj Tak': A new entertainment vertical announces it’s first artist tour with Yo Yo Honey Singh- 'Millionaire' Tour"

MUMBAI: In a move that is set to disrupt the live entertainment industry, India Today Group, one of India's leading media conglomerates, today announced the launch of Stage Aaj Tak, a vertical focussing on ticketed consumer events & experiences.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2024

India's next hyperpop sensation Shai unveils new dreamy single 'Heera'!

MUMBAI: Shai is here to take you on a journey through her bold, genre-blending world with her new single, Heera—and it's unlike anything you've heard before!

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
India's next hyperpop sensation Shai unveils new dreamy single 'Heera'!

MUMBAI: Shai is here to take you on a journey through her bold, genre-blending world with her new single, Heera—and it's unlike anything you've heard...read more

2
Sunburn Goa 2024 receives a roaring welcome from fans; day one marks a remarkable start with performances by the legendary Skrillex and a star-studded line-up

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Sunburn Goa 2024, Asia’s biggest electronic music (EDM) festival has officially begun and the first day has already left an...read more

3
India Today Group unveils 'STAGE Aaj Tak': A new entertainment vertical announces it’s first artist tour with Yo Yo Honey Singh- 'Millionaire' Tour"

MUMBAI: In a move that is set to disrupt the live entertainment industry, India Today Group, one of India's leading media conglomerates, today...read more

4
Shruti Haasan on healing: Why talking to yourself is the ultimate heartbreak fix

MUMBAI: The actress gets real about dealing with heartbreak and why self-conversations are the secret sauce to healing. Actor and musician Shruti...read more

5
Muskan Bamne, Rohan Mehra, and Nitesh Tiwari create magic in the heartfelt track 'Tumse Mohabbat'

MUMBAI: The romantic track Tumse Mohabbat is making waves in the music scene, capturing hearts with its soulful melody and enchanting visuals....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games