Sunburn Goa 2024 receives a roaring welcome from fans; day one marks a remarkable start with performances by the legendary Skrillex and a star-studded line-up

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Sunburn Goa 2024, Asia’s biggest electronic music (EDM) festival has officially begun and the first day has already left an indelible mark on everyone! The 18th edition of this iconic festival, happening from December 28th to 30th in the stunning countryside of Dhargalim, kicked off with a roaring start, marking the beginning of what promises to be the most unforgettable edition of Sunburn Goa yet. Whether you're a seasoned EDM lover or new to the scene, Sunburn Goa 2024 has something for everyone!

The ultimate haven for music lovers reached electrifying new heights as some of the biggest icons in electronic music unleashed pure magic on stage. Leading the charge was none other than Skrillex, the legendary producer and DJ, who set the stage ablaze with his jaw-dropping bass drops and unmatched high-octane energy. His set was an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster, featuring iconic anthems like ‘Ease My Mind’, ‘Rumble’, as well as a remix of the Bollywood-tinged, ‘Desi Boyz’ soundtrack sending the crowd into an ecstatic frenzy. Skrillex’s magnetic stage presence and seamless connection with the audience transformed the festival into a pulsating sea of energy and unbridled euphoria. With multiple Grammys and a reputation for delivering mind- blowing live performances, Skrillex left the crowd roaring for an encore, already counting down the days until his triumphant return to India.

The night at Sunburn Goa was a whirlwind of electrifying performances and genre-blending magic. Ahadadream kicked things off with his hypnotic beats, seamlessly blending tracks like Peak’ and ‘Abandon The Rules’ to create an immersive vibe that united the crowd in dance. Manara kept the energy surging with pulsating progressive house and tech sounds, while Hamdi Sicaria unleashed a powerhouse of bass-driven rhythms, turning the beach into a non-stop party.

Sam Feldt brought feel-good house anthems, followed by Sam Gellaitry’s experimental beats and dreamy melodies that captivated the crowd! 39 KINGDOM delivered an explosive mix of progressive and future house and BEMET followed with deep, soulful house vibes. DJ LION’s hypnotic techno rhythms kept the dance floor alive into the early hours. Kasia and Naisha wrapped up the night with unforgettable sets, showcasing electrifying energy and soulful diversity.

Sunburn Goa 2024 proved once again why it’s the pinnacle of EDM, uniting legends and rising stars for a night of pure magic.

Beyond the pulsating beats, the festival grounds buzzed with vibrant energy, offering a kaleidoscope of activities for thrill-seekers and fun enthusiasts alike. From larger-than-life art installations to various interactive zones that sparked creativity and connection, every corner was designed to ignite joy and excitement. The sunset added a magical glow to the atmosphere, while the night transformed the venue into a haven of high-energy vibes and endless adventure.

As the night unfolded, the festival delivered a sensory overload of electrifying music, world-class performances and a palpable sense of unity that made every moment unforgettable. From dance- offs under the starry sky to surprise acts that kept everyone guessing, Day One of Sunburn Goa 2024 exceeded all expectations. It set the perfect tone for an epic weekend, blending heart-thumping beats with pure, unfiltered fun.

With the stage now set, all eyes are on what’s next. As global sensation Peggy Gou prepares to take the reins, along with a star-studded lineup, the anticipation is electric.

