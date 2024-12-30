Shruti Haasan on healing: Why talking to yourself is the ultimate heartbreak fix

MUMBAI: The actress gets real about dealing with heartbreak and why self-conversations are the secret sauce to healing.

Actor and musician Shruti Haasan has always been a vocal advocate about mental health and ways to deal with problems associated with it. Recently, she shared her go-to method for getting over heartbreak, and it’s something everyone can relate to.

Shruti’s advice cuts through the noise and puts the spotlight on intentional healing—a process that starts with looking inward.

When asked how she deals with emotional setbacks, Shruti kept it straightforward: "To choose to heal. Firstly, most of the people are not ready to heal and not ready to talk about it. And the talk can be with a therapist or friends, but the first and the most important conversation happens with yourself. I have seen a lot of times that people are not ready to talk to themselves. "

Her words hit home, reminding us that real growth starts when we’re honest with ourselves. Shruti’s approach is all about turning inward, owning your feelings, and having those tough self-chats to move forward.

On the work side, Shruti’s schedule is packed. She’s currently shooting for Coolie alongside the iconic Rajnikanth, with Lokesh Kanagaraj directing.