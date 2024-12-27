From Diljit Dosanjh to Paresh Pahuja, here are the top six actors who are also incredible singers!

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is brimming with multi-talented stars who effortlessly straddle the worlds of acting and singing. Here’s a look at some actors who have proven their prowess as fabulous singers, making them true double treats in the world of entertainment!
1. Diljit Dosanjh:
A global superstar, Diljit’s dual flair for singing Do You Know, Born to Shine, and acting makes him an unparalleled entertainer in global entertainment. The actor has managed to charm audiences with his charismatic screen presence along with enigmatic music!
2. Paresh Pahuja:
Making waves with his performance as Mahi in Bandish Bandits Season 2, Paresh has also showcased his musical side, adding another dimension to his artistic journey. Paresh's viral hit 'Dooron Dooron,' continues to garner love. The actor apparently has been manifesting a similar role that allowed him to showcase his musical prowess and is actually winning hearts now that the season 2 has released.
3. Ayushmann Khurrana:
A master of versatility, Ayushmann has mesmerized audiences with his acting and soulful songs like Pani Da Rang and Nazm Nazm, proving his multi-talented persona. With above-par portrayals and soul stirring music, you can't really decide if you love his acting more or his singing!
4. Aparshakti Khurana:
With hits like Kudiye Ni, Aparshakti balances acting and music seamlessly, delivering peppy tracks that resonate with fans.
5. Guru Randhawa:
Known for his chart-topping tracks like Lahore, and Suit Suit, Guru has dabbled in acting, expanding his horizons while continuing to dominate the music scene.
6. Darshan Raval:
With his romantic melodies like Tera Zikr, Darshan has also explored storytelling through music videos, blending acting and singing.
These stars have carved unique spaces in both the music and acting industries, proving that creativity knows no boundaries.
