Baby John actor Varun Dhawan opens up about his journey on Amazon Music’s 'It Changed My Life'!

MUMBAI: Bollywood's ultimate powerhouse, Varun Dhawan, has taken the industry by storm and captured the hearts of millions. From delivering punchy hero dialogues in Main Tera Hero to showcasing his incredible versatility in October to embodying the perfect romantic lead in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun has done it all! With his 'bindass' dialogue delivery, killer expressions, and moves that make you want to hit the dance floor, Varun has truly become one of the biggest stars in the game. In a fun-filled chat on Amazon Music’s ‘It Changed My Life segment’, Varun spilled the beans on his journey from a student to a Bollywood superstar!

As Varun Dhawan gears up for the much-anticipated release of his action-thriller Baby John on December 25th, 2024, he takes a moment to reflect on his extraordinary journey in cinema, offering fascinating insights and behind-the-scenes stories. In the Amazon Music video for in-app customers and YouTube fans, ‘It Changed My Life’, Varun gives a sneak peek into his career, discussing key films that have shaped his path, including Student of the Year, ABCD 2, Bhediya, Kalank, and Baby John. Through fun moments and personal anecdotes, he offers fans a unique opportunity to connect with him and explore his incredible, entertaining journey.

Varun expressed his excitement about the upcoming release of Baby John, "Atlee’s world is filled with drama, action, romance, a lot of hero elevation, some bad guys, some tough guys, crazy aerial stunts, jumping into rivers, 100 feet drops, riding a bike in the streets of Kerala, and shooting a song with 1000 dancers. He usually has these big hero elevation songs with full high-octane energy, like how we have the song Bandobast." While talking about the music composer Thaman S, Varun said, "Thaman is a beast. The scale of music he does is huge. “With Nain Matakka, it was Atlee’s wish that we should get Diljit Dosanjh. Since I am already working with him on two films, I had to call in some favors, but he loved the track, so he did it." He further adds.