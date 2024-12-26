RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Dec 2024 11:39 |  By RnMTeam

Baby John actor Varun Dhawan opens up about his journey on Amazon Music’s 'It Changed My Life'!

MUMBAI: Bollywood's ultimate powerhouse, Varun Dhawan, has taken the industry by storm and captured the hearts of millions. From delivering punchy hero dialogues in Main Tera Hero to showcasing his incredible versatility in October to embodying the perfect romantic lead in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun has done it all! With his 'bindass' dialogue delivery, killer expressions, and moves that make you want to hit the dance floor, Varun has truly become one of the biggest stars in the game. In a fun-filled chat on Amazon Music’s ‘It Changed My Life segment’, Varun spilled the beans on his journey from a student to a Bollywood superstar!
 
As Varun Dhawan gears up for the much-anticipated release of his action-thriller Baby John on December 25th, 2024, he takes a moment to reflect on his extraordinary journey in cinema, offering fascinating insights and behind-the-scenes stories. In the Amazon Music video for in-app customers and YouTube fans, ‘It Changed My Life’, Varun gives a sneak peek into his career, discussing key films that have shaped his path, including Student of the Year, ABCD 2, Bhediya, Kalank, and Baby John. Through fun moments and personal anecdotes, he offers fans a unique opportunity to connect with him and explore his incredible, entertaining journey.
 
Varun expressed his excitement about the upcoming release of Baby John, "Atlee’s world is filled with drama, action, romance, a lot of hero elevation, some bad guys, some tough guys, crazy aerial stunts, jumping into rivers, 100 feet drops, riding a bike in the streets of Kerala, and shooting a song with 1000 dancers. He usually has these big hero elevation songs with full high-octane energy, like how we have the song Bandobast." While talking about the music composer Thaman S, Varun said, "Thaman is a beast. The scale of music he does is huge. “With Nain Matakka, it was Atlee’s wish that we should get Diljit Dosanjh. Since I am already working with him on two films, I had to call in some favors, but he loved the track, so he did it." He further adds.  
 
Lastly, wrapping up the engaging segment ‘It Changed My Life’ Varun expressed, “Baby John has totally changed my Life, I had technicians from all over India and the world. I think they really know how to make mass films as opposed to what we think we know and we make. It really changed my life in the sense that this is what I need to do to reach a certain kind of audience all around the country, which I want to. I want to be able to be a household name, I want people to know and love my cinema.”

Tags
Varun Dhawan Amazon Music Baby John ABCD 2 Kalank Thaman S
Related news
 | 19 Dec 2024

Experience the magic of romance with 'Hazaar Baar', the love ballad of the year from Baby John

MUMBAI: The soulful voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal unite for Hazaar Baar, a mesmerizing love song from Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

read more
 | 13 Dec 2024

Amazon Music India unveils 'Best Of 2024’ celebrating top hits, artists & Podcasts

MUMBAI: As the curtain falls on 2024, Amazon Music India invites you on a thrilling retrospective of the year's musical landscape with Best of 2024.

read more
 | 09 Dec 2024

Discover your top songs, artists, and podcasts of 2024 on Amazon Music with ‘Delivered'

MUMBAI: Reunite with the songs you had on repeat, your most-streamed artists, and the podcasts that fit every mood in 2024—now available to Amazon Music customers. (Included with your Prime membership.)

read more
 | 18 Oct 2024

From Aaj ki Raat to Tauba Tauba, tune in to Amazon Music’s latest ‘Diwali Beats’ playlist to elevate your festive spirits

MUMBAI: The excitement for Diwali is finally  and to mark the occasion, Amazon Music India is introducing a flagship playlist, Diwali Beats, that perfectly captures the joy of the season with a vibrant mix of tracks.

read more
 | 11 Oct 2024

Anirudh's Universe: A journey through music and creativity on Amazon Music

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India presents a special deep dive into the world of Anirudh Ravishander with their IP The Universe of, an immersive journey into the musical realm of one of India's most celebrated composers.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Rapper MC Stan takes Bollywood by storm as his voice elevates Salman Khan's climax scene in Varun Dhawan's Baby John

MUMBAI: Who doesn’t know MC Stan? The rapper and singer needs no introduction. With a massive global fan following, he has cemented his place as a...read more

2
Baby John actor Varun Dhawan opens up about his journey on Amazon Music’s 'It Changed My Life'!

MUMBAI: Bollywood's ultimate powerhouse, Varun Dhawan, has taken the industry by storm and captured the hearts of millions. From delivering punchy...read more

3
Agents of Time make their debut in Kolkata, East India, with Reverb & RTI

MUMBAI: The internationally acclaimed melodic techno duo Agents of Time will perform for the very first time in East India this December, marking a...read more

4
Finnish metal project Magnadur release new single “Save Me”

MUMBAI: Finnish metal artist Magnadur is proud to announce the release of the emotionally charged single “Save Me”, marking the first taste of the...read more

5
Fans laud Sagar Bhatia for carrying Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's legacy ahead with his sufi music

MUMBAI: The 90s Indian music saw a lot of sufi influence with artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan giving a new face and recognition to qawwali and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games