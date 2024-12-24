Agents of Time make their debut in Kolkata, East India, with Reverb & RTI

MUMBAI: The internationally acclaimed melodic techno duo Agents of Time will perform for the very first time in East India this December, marking a historic moment for Kolkata’s electronic music scene. Organized by Reverb in partnership with Round Table India (RTI), this landmark event promises an unforgettable night of electrifying performances, innovative stage designs, and cutting-edge sound and lighting.
The event will feature an impressive lineup, including not just Agents of Time, but also renowned electronic music artists Denis Horvat and Nikhil Chinapa, ensuring an unforgettable musical journey. The artists will be playing their iconic Tomorrowland track alongside other crowd favorites, taking attendees on an immersive journey through melodic techno and progressive beats.
Commenting on the upcoming music event, Faheem Rahman, Founder of Reverb, said, “This is more than just a concert. It is a significant milestone for Kolkata and the music community in East India. We are bringing world-class talent to the region, creating a shared experience that will resonate long after the night ends. This marks the beginning of something massive. Agents of Time is not just a concert; it is a vision we are bringing to life together—a vision that is bigger than any one individual but encompasses all of us. It is a dream built on passion, hard work, and a relentless drive to push boundaries. So, when the lights go on and the music starts, it won’t just be a show; it will be an experience—a moment that will change everything.”
The event goes beyond music—it’s also an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the community. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward building schools for underprivileged children in West Bengal, with Amit Nirmal, Chairman of RTI CPRT34, said, “What makes this event truly unique is its purpose. It’s not just about the music; it’s about creating a lasting impact. Attendees can enjoy world-class performances while contributing to a cause that transforms lives and uplifts communities.”
Event Details:
Date: December 29, 2024, 7:00 PM
Venue: Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan
Tickets: Available online at Insider
Early booking is recommended to secure a spot at this groundbreaking event.
Don't miss this chance to be part of a historic night in Kolkata’s music scene. Join us for an unforgettable evening that blends exceptional music, creativity, and social responsibility.
