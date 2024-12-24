RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Dec 2024 19:23 |  By RnMTeam

Agents of Time make their debut in Kolkata, East India, with Reverb & RTI

MUMBAI: The internationally acclaimed melodic techno duo Agents of Time will perform for the very first time in East India this December, marking a historic moment for Kolkata’s electronic music scene. Organized by Reverb in partnership with Round Table India (RTI), this landmark event promises an unforgettable night of electrifying performances, innovative stage designs, and cutting-edge sound and lighting.

The event will feature an impressive lineup, including not just Agents of Time, but also renowned electronic music artists Denis Horvat and Nikhil Chinapa, ensuring an unforgettable musical journey. The artists will be playing their iconic Tomorrowland track alongside other crowd favorites, taking attendees on an immersive journey through melodic techno and progressive beats.

Commenting on the upcoming music event, Faheem Rahman, Founder of Reverb, said, “This is more than just a concert. It is a significant milestone for Kolkata and the music community in East India. We are bringing world-class talent to the region, creating a shared experience that will resonate long after the night ends. This marks the beginning of something massive. Agents of Time is not just a concert; it is a vision we are bringing to life together—a vision that is bigger than any one individual but encompasses all of us. It is a dream built on passion, hard work, and a relentless drive to push boundaries. So, when the lights go on and the music starts, it won’t just be a show; it will be an experience—a moment that will change everything.”

The event goes beyond music—it’s also an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the community. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward building schools for underprivileged children in West Bengal, with Amit Nirmal, Chairman of RTI CPRT34, said, “What makes this event truly unique is its purpose. It’s not just about the music; it’s about creating a lasting impact. Attendees can enjoy world-class performances while contributing to a cause that transforms lives and uplifts communities.”

Event Details:

Date: December 29, 2024, 7:00 PM
Venue: Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan
Tickets: Available online at Insider

Early booking is recommended to secure a spot at this groundbreaking event.

Don't miss this chance to be part of a historic night in Kolkata’s music scene. Join us for an unforgettable evening that blends exceptional music, creativity, and social responsibility.

Tags
Amit Nirmal Denis Horvat Nikhil Chinapa Reverb RTI Faheem Rahman Kolkata East India music song
Related news
 | 24 Dec 2024

Fans laud Sagar Bhatia for carrying Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's legacy ahead with his sufi music

MUMBAI: The 90s Indian music saw a lot of sufi influence with artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan giving a new face and recognition to qawwali and ghazal music. The influence started fading away though as the years went by.

read more
 | 24 Dec 2024

Sonu Nigam releases Ave Maria this Christmas as a homage to Mother Mary

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer and musician Sonu Nigam’s I Believe Music and Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction (GMJ), releases Sonu Nigam’s Christmas Special Single ‘Ave Maria’. This song marks his last project with late composer Aadesh Shrivastava.

read more
 | 24 Dec 2024

A grand tribute concert to the legendary Mohammad Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: In celebration of the eternal legacy of the legendary playback singer Mohammad Rafi, a grand tribute concert is set to take place on *24th December 2024* at *Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra*.

read more
 | 23 Dec 2024

Parwez K Photography and Approach Entertainment launch poster of singer Mujeeb Ul Hassan’s upcoming music video 'Laagi Choote Na' in New Delhi

MUMBAI: Parwez K Photography, in collaboration with the award-winning entertainment company Approach Entertainment, officially unveiled the poster of the highly anticipated music video Laagi Choote Na at a grand event in New Delhi.

read more
 | 23 Dec 2024

IPRS Stage brings India’s rich musical tapestry to life at Serendipity Arts Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The IPRS Stage made a historic debut at the Serendipity Arts Festival 2024 in Panaji, Goa, marking a groundbreaking collaboration between one of the nation’s foremost art festivals and IPRS, the sole representative body of authors and composers of music in

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Agents of Time make their debut in Kolkata, East India, with Reverb & RTI

MUMBAI: The internationally acclaimed melodic techno duo Agents of Time will perform for the very first time in East India this December, marking a...read more

2
Sonu Nigam releases Ave Maria this Christmas as a homage to Mother Mary

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer and musician Sonu Nigam’s I Believe Music and Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction (GMJ), releases Sonu Nigam’s...read more

3
Paradox returns with a bang! New single ‘Tantrums’ sparks buzz among fans

MUMBAI: Tanishq Singh, popularly known as Paradox, has made an electrifying comeback with his latest single, Tantrums. Released on December 19, the...read more

4
Fans laud Sagar Bhatia for carrying Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's legacy ahead with his sufi music

MUMBAI: The 90s Indian music saw a lot of sufi influence with artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan giving a new face and recognition to qawwali and...read more

5
A grand tribute concert to the legendary Mohammad Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: In celebration of the eternal legacy of the legendary playback singer Mohammad Rafi, a grand tribute concert is set to take place on *24th...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games