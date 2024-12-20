RadioandMusic
News |  20 Dec 2024 14:02 |  By RnMTeam

Terminal V Croatia announces lineup for 2025 edition

MUMBAI: World renowned Scottish techno festival Terminal V returns to Tisno, Croatia, for what will be a standout second edition from July 17th to 21st 2025. The scene-leading festival once again offers four open-air stages, beachside dance floors and intimate relaxation areas by the crystal-clear Adriatic Sea at The Garden Resort for thousands of dedicated music lovers. They will assemble for another cutting-edge soundtrack that offers up the very best in techno from across the spectrum and a mix of legends, new school stars and plenty in between. 
 
Terminal V's inaugural Croatian edition was a remarkable debut that created unforgettable memories for all those in attendance, as well as generating plenty of rave reviews from press and punters alike. Say Derek Martin and Simon McGrath, the festival’s founders, “The first Terminal V Croatia Festival was a new beginning for us. Visitor reactions were overwhelmingly positive, giving us extra motivation to organise the second edition which is now just over 200 days away. We also hope to see some Croatian visitors at our Scottish edition which takes place from April 19th to 20th in Edinburgh!”
 
 
Terminal V is known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to production, and that will be the case again in summer with cutting edge light and sound across the superb Barbarella’s, the more secluded Olive Grove, the epic Main Stage and the superb Beach Stage. Tisno’s blissful Garden Resort is a natural hideaway with a sweeping bay, glistening Adriatic sea and the chance to dance under a hot sun or twinkling stars at a range of different venues as well as on unmissable daily boat parties and late night afterparties which run until sunrise. As if this wasn't enough, there will be plenty of adrenaline-pumping water sports to enjoy by day.
 
 
Musically, there is plenty to get excited about with international stars like Hector Oaks, Kobosil, Ben Sims, Ellen Allien and Dax J joined by contemporary heroes such as VTSS, 999999999, Anfisa Letyago, Carv, Miss Bashful and DBBD and Hannah Laing amongst many more. From hard techno to euphoric trance and everything in between, all shades of sound will be catered for. 
 
Terminal V Croatia blends the best underground sounds with a mix of rich local culture, a beautiful destination, plenty of extra activities and much more. Do not miss out and get your tickets now at https://terminalvcroatia.com/.
 
LINEUP
 
999999999
ALERICO
ALEX FARELL
ANFISA LETYAGO
AZYR
BASSWELL
BEN SIMS
BENWAL
BIIANCO
BLK.
CARV
CLTX
DARIA KOLOSOVA
DAX J
ELLEN ALLIEN
FANTASM
FISH56OCTAGON
FRANCK
HANNAH LAING
HECTOR OAKS
KETTAMA
KOBOSIL
LEE ANN ROBERTS
LESSSS
MALL GRAB
MARRØN
MCR-T
MISCHLUFT
MISS BASHFUL & DBBD
PEGASSI
SAM ALFRED
SHLOMO
SIM0NE
SNTS
SPFDJ
UPPER90
VTSS
X CLUB
