RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Dec 2024 12:15 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh drop teaser of their song 'HITMAN' from Fateh

MUMBAI: In an exciting collaboration that has fans buzzing, Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh have released the teaser for their highly anticipated track HITMAN from the upcoming film Fateh. Fans are already going wild, as the full track is set to release tomorrow, December 17, 2024. Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, the teaser radiates fun and energy, offering a glimpse of what promises to be the party anthem of 2024. The teaser highlights the electric chemistry between Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh, leaving viewers eager for more. Choreographed by Bosco Martis and packed with catchy beats and vibrant visuals, the video has quickly garnered attention online. Sonu Sood looks effortlessly dashing in his sharp avatar, while Yo Yo Honey Singh matches the vibe perfectly, exuding his signature swag. With its high-octane energy and visual appeal, HITMAN is set to amplify the excitement surrounding Fateh.

Produced by Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, with Ajay Dhama as co-producer, Fateh is a gripping cybercrime drama. Written and directed by Sonu Sood, and starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz, the film promises a thrilling narrative of courage, resilience, and justice. It is slated to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.

Tags
Sonu Sood Yo Yo Honey Fateh Bosco Martis Zee Studio Singer music
Related news
 | 20 Dec 2024

Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest unveils details of 2025 Festival

MUMBAI: Destination Markham proudly announces the return of the wildly popular Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest for its third year.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2024

Shruti Haasan strikes a chord with fans: A Year-end musical treat that resonates deeply

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan who has carved a unique niche for herself by effortlessly juggling between her films and music, has given the perfect gift to her fans. The actress recently dropped her latest track on Instagram giving her fans and followers the perfect year end gift.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2024

Charli xcx invites Troye Sivan back to Primavera Sound Barcelona and turns her performance into the only European show of ‘Charli xcx and Troye Sivan Present: SWEAT’

MUMBAI: Charli xcx today announces that Troye Sivan will be returning to Barcelona to join her at Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025, providing a unique opportunity for fans to experience the ‘Charli xcx & Troye Sivan Present: SWEAT’ tour in Europe.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2024

Actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest song 'Jaane Hai Te Ja' came as a surprise to her

MUMBAI: Amazon Mini series 'Tujhpe Main Fida' lead actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest music video with Punjabi singing sensation Happy Raikoti is out now.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2024

Urdu Hip-Hop artist Farhan Khan drops part B of 'Alif Laila' album

MUMBAI: Self-taught Indian rapper Farhan Khan, known for blending traditional Indian melodies with contemporary hip-hop beats, has dropped another banger. He had previously announced his upcoming album Alif Laila, which is set to release in two parts: Part A and Part B.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest unveils details of 2025 Festival

MUMBAI: Destination Markham proudly announces the return of the wildly popular Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest for its third year. Building on the...read more

2
Antariksh concludes it's introspective album 'Quest' with a breezy acoustic rendition of 'Jee Le Zara'

MUMBAI: With nine hummable melodies that carry evocative reflections on life and its allies, Antariksh’s full-length album is a treat. The record was...read more

3
Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo unveil musical masterpiece 'Legacy'

MUMBAI: In a glittering ceremony at the JW Marriott in Juhu, musical legend Anup Jalota and his protégé Sumeet Tappoo unveiled their highly...read more

4
Terminal V Croatia announces lineup for 2025 edition

MUMBAI: World renowned Scottish techno festival Terminal V returns to Tisno, Croatia, for what will be a standout second edition from July 17th to...read more

5
Actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest song 'Jaane Hai Te Ja' came as a surprise to her

MUMBAI: Amazon Mini series 'Tujhpe Main Fida' lead actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest music video with Punjabi singing sensation Happy Raikoti is out...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games