RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Dec 2024 12:13 |  By RnMTeam

Shruti Haasan spotted at South Side Story supporting musicians and rappers

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan, celebrated for her talents in both acting and music, was recently seen at South Side Story, a cultural extravaganza presenting South Indian music and talent. The event featured a lineup of musicians, including Dopeadelics, Baby Jean, Vedan, Yung Raja, Paal Dabba, Sooraj Santhosh Live, and Agam The Band. Shruti, known for her love of music, was there to cheer for these incredible artists, emphasizing her support for the thriving independent music scene. Shruti Haasan has always embraced her South Indian roots, proudly representing them in Mumbai. Her love for blending cultural influences shines through in her work and personal style. Interestingly, shruti had previously collaborated with musician Yung Raja and the two had performed at the music launch of Indian 2. Their electrifying performance went viral, becoming a fan favorite instantly. On the film front, Shruti is gearing up for her role in the much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

 

Tags
Shruti Haasan Musicians rappers
Related news
 | 20 Dec 2024

Shruti Haasan strikes a chord with fans: A Year-end musical treat that resonates deeply

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan who has carved a unique niche for herself by effortlessly juggling between her films and music, has given the perfect gift to her fans. The actress recently dropped her latest track on Instagram giving her fans and followers the perfect year end gift.

read more
 | 07 Oct 2024

Shruti Haasan shines in special campaign 'Sip Code' with a Power-Packed Performance

MUMBAI: This is the first time that Shruti have created a multilingual track which includes the lyrics in three different languages Shruti Haasan who is currently shooting for Rajnikanth starrer 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj recently took center stage for a special campaign titled ‘Sip C

read more
 | 29 Aug 2024

The Maestro as Mentor: Pandit Bhavdeep Jaipurwale's Impact on Future Musicians

MUMBAI: In the world of Hindustani classical music, Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale is a shining example of tradition, innovation, and mentorship.

read more
 | 30 May 2024

Shruti Haasan's SM posts raise speculation regarding her new music project

MUMBAI: Actress-Singer Shruti Haasan piqued the interest of her fans recently by posting a story of her enjoying some foot tapping beats followed by another few stories which said ‘Shruti Rehearsal’ and one where her band is seen jamming.

read more
 | 07 May 2024

Breaking Stereotypes: How Indian rappers like Sahil Sanon are redefining the music scene

MUMBAI: In a world where stereotypes often dictate perceptions, Indian rappers like Sahil Sanon are challenging the norms and reshaping the music landscape. Gone are the days when rap was viewed as a niche genre limited to certain demographics.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest unveils details of 2025 Festival

MUMBAI: Destination Markham proudly announces the return of the wildly popular Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest for its third year. Building on the...read more

2
Munawar Faruqui shows what it takes to write Hardcore Rap

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui, the popular musician, has become a standout figure among Indian netizens and hardcore rap enthusiasts. With his raw,...read more

3
Shruti Haasan strikes a chord with fans: A Year-end musical treat that resonates deeply

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan who has carved a unique niche for herself by effortlessly juggling between her films and music, has given the...read more

4
Charli xcx invites Troye Sivan back to Primavera Sound Barcelona and turns her performance into the only European show of ‘Charli xcx and Troye Sivan Present: SWEAT’

MUMBAI: Charli xcx today announces that Troye Sivan will be returning to Barcelona to join her at Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025, providing a unique...read more

5
Antariksh concludes it's introspective album 'Quest' with a breezy acoustic rendition of 'Jee Le Zara'

MUMBAI: With nine hummable melodies that carry evocative reflections on life and its allies, Antariksh’s full-length album is a treat. The record was...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games