Shruti Haasan spotted at South Side Story supporting musicians and rappers

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan, celebrated for her talents in both acting and music, was recently seen at South Side Story, a cultural extravaganza presenting South Indian music and talent. The event featured a lineup of musicians, including Dopeadelics, Baby Jean, Vedan, Yung Raja, Paal Dabba, Sooraj Santhosh Live, and Agam The Band. Shruti, known for her love of music, was there to cheer for these incredible artists, emphasizing her support for the thriving independent music scene. Shruti Haasan has always embraced her South Indian roots, proudly representing them in Mumbai. Her love for blending cultural influences shines through in her work and personal style. Interestingly, shruti had previously collaborated with musician Yung Raja and the two had performed at the music launch of Indian 2. Their electrifying performance went viral, becoming a fan favorite instantly. On the film front, Shruti is gearing up for her role in the much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
