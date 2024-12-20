Antariksh concludes it's introspective album 'Quest' with a breezy acoustic rendition of 'Jee Le Zara'

MUMBAI: With nine hummable melodies that carry evocative reflections on life and its allies, Antariksh’s full-length album is a treat. The record was titled Quest after its much-talked-about collaborative Indian progressive rock number with former Megadeth guitar legend Marty Friedman that received global appreciation. This chapter of a transformative musical journey got a fitting culmination with the Dec 12, 2024 release of an intimate reprise of the band’s popular track Jee Le Zara (acoustic).
“Releasing Quest marks the culmination of a deeply personal and transformative journey for me,” shares Varun Rajput, frontman of Antariksh. “This album isn’t just a collection of songs—it’s a reflection of my search for meaning, freedom, and connection. Each track represents a piece of that quest, and I’m thrilled to share it with the world.”
The acoustic rendition of Jee Le Zara holds special significance for Varun, who believes that the stripped-down version allowed him to connect more intimately with the song’s message of breaking free, living authentically, and embracing the present moment. Finger-picked and gently strummed guitars create an intimate experience, encouraging listeners to pause, breathe, and reclaim their freedom amidst life’s chaos.
Varun elaborates, “Jee Le Zara has always been about breaking free from societal pressures as well as self-imposed boundaries and truly living life on your own terms. The acoustic version delves into the emotional core of the song, letting the words and melody take center stage. This version feels raw and intimate, almost like a conversation with yourself. I’m hoping that it’ll resonate with the listeners in a deeply personal way.”
Produced by Varun Rajput and mixed by renowned engineers Gaurav Chintamani, Keshav Dhar, Krishna Rao, and Varun himself, Quest showcases Antariksh’s evolution as a pioneer of genre-defying music. Featuring collaborations with global icons like Marty Friedman, saxophonist Abhay Sharma, bassist Gaurav Chintamani, vocalist Shruti Dhasmana, and sitar virtuoso Dhruv Bedi, the album is a rich tapestry of poetic lyrics and emotionally charged compositions. Rooted in their influences yet exploring new sonic territories, Quest seeks to showcase a transformative journey that promises to leave a lasting impact on the Indian rock landscape.
Song Credits:
Lead Vocals and BGV: Varun Rajput
Acoustic Guitar: Shrikant Biswakarma
Drums: Arko Ganguly
Bass: Varun Rajput
Keys: Varun Rajput, Marc Aimond
Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by: Varun Rajput
Composed by: Varun Rajput, Joshua Peter
Produced by: Varun Rajput
The brainchild of music composer, singer, and guitar player Varun Rajput, Antariksh is a premier Hindi-Rock act based out of New Delhi, India. Standing at the crossroads of some tasty melodies and spicy grooves, Antariksh creates a very fresh, and progressive sound borrowing nuances from Rock, Pop, Reggae, Carnatic, and Funk music presented in a cohesive, thematic and powerful manner. With an experience of playing over 1,000 gigs across the world, Antariksh has built a reputation for delivering power-packed sets that provide a mesmerizing experience.
