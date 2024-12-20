Actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest song 'Jaane Hai Te Ja' came as a surprise to her

MUMBAI: Amazon Mini series 'Tujhpe Main Fida' lead actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest music video with Punjabi singing sensation Happy Raikoti is out now. Nikeet Dhillon is an already established name in Punjabi movies, with her successful line-up of movies like Jatt Brothers, Sikander 2 and Yaar Anmulle Returns. The song 'Jaane Hai Te Ja’ has come to her as a complete surprise package.

Talking about it Nikeet said, "I was in Chandigarh for vacation and a friend of mine texted me that we are doing a song with a very known singer in Punjab Happy Raikoti, would you like to be a part of it. I gave it a shot thinking that I haven't done a music album for quite a long time, so why not and I said yes. It was on very short notice, and the very next day we started shooting for it."

While narrating about a funny incident while shooting, she revealed, 'The song I was sent was a romantic song and it had an Indian touch to it. I heard it almost ten times to get into the zone. While getting ready for the shoot, I was wondering if the song had a very Indian feel into it then why are they styling me in a western outfit? I had questions in my mind but wanted to trust the director's vision." “The first shot we had was on the bike so there was no music, the second shot we had was like playing in the jungle so no music again. In the evening when we were going to shoot for our third shot the director guided me that there is a sequence where you guys are fighting and then you leave. That is when I asked the director if it is a romantic song, then why are we fighting? Then the director replied saying No, this is a sad song and I was totally confused. Wait what? Sad song, then I asked gaane ka naam kya hai? He said 'Jaane Hai Te Ja', and I realised this is not the song Production house had sent to some other song by mistake,“ Nikeet added. As Nikeet had already shot for half the song she didn't find any logic in looking back. Almost at the end of the song shoot - in the last take she was standing in the background and the singer was singing the song. At that time the director played the song and Nikeet got to know for which song exactly she was shooting for. In 2023, she was crowned as Miss India Himachal Pradesh. She has a really big and exciting project to announce in 2025. She is also rooting for 'Tujhpe Main Fida' season 3.