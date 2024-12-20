RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Dec 2024 12:24 |  By RnMTeam

Actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest song 'Jaane Hai Te Ja' came as a surprise to her

MUMBAI: Amazon Mini series 'Tujhpe Main Fida' lead actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest music video with Punjabi singing sensation Happy Raikoti is out now. Nikeet Dhillon is an already established name in Punjabi movies, with her successful line-up of movies like Jatt Brothers, Sikander 2 and Yaar Anmulle Returns. The song 'Jaane Hai Te Ja’ has come to her as a complete surprise package.

Talking about it Nikeet said, "I was in Chandigarh for vacation and a friend of mine texted me that we are doing a song with a very known singer in Punjab Happy Raikoti, would you like to be a part of it. I gave it a shot thinking that I haven't done a music album for quite a long time, so why not and I said yes. It was on very short notice, and the very next day we started shooting for it."

While narrating about a funny incident while shooting, she revealed, 'The song I was sent was a romantic song and it had an Indian touch to it. I heard it almost ten times to get into the zone. While getting ready for the shoot, I was wondering if the song had a very Indian feel into it then why are they styling me in a western outfit? I had questions in my mind but wanted to trust the director's vision." “The first shot we had was on the bike so there was no music, the second shot we had was like playing in the jungle so no music again. In the evening when we were going to shoot for our third shot the director guided me that there is a sequence where you guys are fighting and then you leave. That is when I asked the director if it is a romantic song, then why are we fighting? Then the director replied saying No, this is a sad song and I was totally confused. Wait what? Sad song, then I asked gaane ka naam kya hai? He said 'Jaane Hai Te Ja', and I realised this is not the song Production house had sent to some other song by mistake,“ Nikeet added. As Nikeet had already shot for half the song she didn't find any logic in looking back. Almost at the end of the song shoot - in the last take she was standing in the background and the singer was singing the song. At that time the director played the song and Nikeet got to know for which song exactly she was shooting for. In 2023, she was crowned as Miss India Himachal Pradesh. She has a really big and exciting project to announce in 2025. She is also rooting for 'Tujhpe Main Fida' season 3.

Tags
actress Nikeet Dhillon song Jaane Hai Te Ja music
Related news
 | 20 Dec 2024

Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest unveils details of 2025 Festival

MUMBAI: Destination Markham proudly announces the return of the wildly popular Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest for its third year.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2024

Shruti Haasan strikes a chord with fans: A Year-end musical treat that resonates deeply

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan who has carved a unique niche for herself by effortlessly juggling between her films and music, has given the perfect gift to her fans. The actress recently dropped her latest track on Instagram giving her fans and followers the perfect year end gift.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2024

Charli xcx invites Troye Sivan back to Primavera Sound Barcelona and turns her performance into the only European show of ‘Charli xcx and Troye Sivan Present: SWEAT’

MUMBAI: Charli xcx today announces that Troye Sivan will be returning to Barcelona to join her at Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025, providing a unique opportunity for fans to experience the ‘Charli xcx & Troye Sivan Present: SWEAT’ tour in Europe.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2024

Urdu Hip-Hop artist Farhan Khan drops part B of 'Alif Laila' album

MUMBAI: Self-taught Indian rapper Farhan Khan, known for blending traditional Indian melodies with contemporary hip-hop beats, has dropped another banger. He had previously announced his upcoming album Alif Laila, which is set to release in two parts: Part A and Part B.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2024

Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh drop teaser of their song 'HITMAN' from Fateh

MUMBAI: In an exciting collaboration that has fans buzzing, Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh have released the teaser for their highly anticipated track HITMAN from the upcoming film Fateh. Fans are already going wild, as the full track is set to release tomorrow, December 17, 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest unveils details of 2025 Festival

MUMBAI: Destination Markham proudly announces the return of the wildly popular Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest for its third year. Building on the...read more

2
Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo unveil musical masterpiece 'Legacy'

MUMBAI: In a glittering ceremony at the JW Marriott in Juhu, musical legend Anup Jalota and his protégé Sumeet Tappoo unveiled their highly...read more

3
Terminal V Croatia announces lineup for 2025 edition

MUMBAI: World renowned Scottish techno festival Terminal V returns to Tisno, Croatia, for what will be a standout second edition from July 17th to...read more

4
Actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest song 'Jaane Hai Te Ja' came as a surprise to her

MUMBAI: Amazon Mini series 'Tujhpe Main Fida' lead actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest music video with Punjabi singing sensation Happy Raikoti is out...read more

5
Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh drop teaser of their song 'HITMAN' from Fateh

MUMBAI: In an exciting collaboration that has fans buzzing, Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh have released the teaser for their highly anticipated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games