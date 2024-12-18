RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Dec 2024 13:26 |  By RnMTeam

Iulia Vantur opens up about setting the stage on fire during Ricky Martin's live concert in Dubai, calling It 'The Moment'

MUMBAI: Audiences were treated to a spectacular evening at Ricky Martin's much-anticipated concert. Amidst the excitement, international singer and actress Iulia Vantur stole the show with her electrifying performance during Ricky Martin's LIVE concert in Dubai! Known for her powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence, Vantur opened the concert with her live act on December 14, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

Speaking about sharing the stage with the legendary artist, Iulia Vantur described it as a 'dream-come-true' moment for her. She said,
"I've been manifesting this for years since I started singing. This was THE moment for me. It's a deeply fulfilling experience as an artist to be on the same stage as Ricky Martin, whom I really love and admire. After talking to him as a human being as well, he is really kind and supportive, exactly as I've imagined. Those who know me and follow me understand how big of a dream come true it was for me. I'm really proud and grateful that Ricky Martin's team and blueblood’s team chose me to perform and be part of his spectacular show in Dubai. It’s the second time I’ve written it in the air, signed for it, and trusted the universe to make it possible. If you believe in your dreams and work hard for them, they surely come true!"

Iulia Vantur took to her social media handle to share glimpses from the concert. As soon as she posted, her fans and admirers flocked to the comments to shower her with praise. One comment read: "To you... You've made the dream come true. Congratulations, dear Iulia, lots of success to our beauty!" Another fan wrote: "Congratulations, Iulia! Your joy is our joy!" Several users were all hearts for the performer.

It was definitely an exciting opportunity for Vantur. Interestingly, she had earlier visited Spain to attend Ricky Martin's concert and now at the recently held event, Iulia Vantur wowed a jam-packed audience with her sensational performance with the legend. With her unmatched singing prowess and dynamic stage presence, fans are eagerly waiting to see more of her in the near future!

Tags
Iulia Vantur Ricky Martin Coca-Cola Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 18 Dec 2024

Toronto Singer-Songwriter Kat Goldman teams up with 81-Year-Old Joel Claener for heartwarming holiday tune 'New Orleans Christmas Day'

MUMBAI: There are plenty of Christmas standards heard throughout the holiday season, but few would have the backstory that a song co-written by Toronto singer-songwriter Kat Goldman and senior citizen Joel Claener has.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2024

Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam’s historic UAE performance: First and last together

MUMBAI: The iconic veteran singer Asha Bhosle and the maestro of melody, Sonu Nigam, are uniting for their first and final live performance at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 29, 2024.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2024

Niagara's Evan Rotella channels The Great Folk Rockers With 'Last Train Home' Album

MUMBAI: The train song is one of the most time-tested traditions in North American music. Yet when it’s done right, it feels just as fresh and affecting as the very first time an itinerant bluesman rode the rails.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2024

Global Girl Group XG achieves first ever Billboard 200 chart entry with latest EP AWE

MUMBAI: Global girl group XG has debuted at number 175 on the Billboard 200 chart with their latest mini-album, AWE! This achievement marks their first-ever entry on the chart, solidifying their status as a rising force in the global music scene.

read more
 | 17 Dec 2024

Shadow fame singer Singga's opens up on battling depression and how he rebuilt himself with a powerpack comeback

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Singga, renowned for his electrifying performances and powerful voice, recently opened up about a deeply personal battle. Behind his vibrant public persona, Singga was quietly struggling with severe depression.

read more

RnM Biz

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

Virgin Music Group and Hungama Digital Media announce alliance to expand music distribution worldwide

Collaboration to Yield New Synergies Expanding Global Reach and Audience Connections read more

India raises a toast to cocktails this new year: 55% prefer cocktails over champagne for special moments, finds 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report

MUMBAI: Ahead of the New Year, Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits read more

top# 5 articles

1
Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam’s historic UAE performance: First and last together

MUMBAI: The iconic veteran singer Asha Bhosle and the maestro of melody, Sonu Nigam, are uniting for their first and final live performance at the...read more

2
Celebrate the Spirit of Christmas with Anime Times! Anime Streaming Service "Anime Times" Collaborates with PAX, Chennai's Biggest Anime Event!

Delhi/Chennai, India: This Christmas season, Anime Times is bringing exciting campaigns and exclusive merchandise to anime fans across India. The...read more

3
Iulia Vantur opens up about setting the stage on fire during Ricky Martin's live concert in Dubai, calling It 'The Moment'

MUMBAI: Audiences were treated to a spectacular evening at Ricky Martin's much-anticipated concert. Amidst the excitement, international singer and...read more

4
Parwez K Photography and Approach Entertainment to release singer Mujeeb Ul Hassan’s music video Laagi Choote Na on UFI Music this Christmas

MUMBAI: Parwez K Photography, in association with award-winning entertainment company Approach Entertainment, is all set to release the highly...read more

5
Niagara's Evan Rotella channels The Great Folk Rockers With 'Last Train Home' Album

MUMBAI: The train song is one of the most time-tested traditions in North American music. Yet when it’s done right, it feels just as fresh and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games