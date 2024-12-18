Iulia Vantur opens up about setting the stage on fire during Ricky Martin's live concert in Dubai, calling It 'The Moment'

MUMBAI: Audiences were treated to a spectacular evening at Ricky Martin's much-anticipated concert. Amidst the excitement, international singer and actress Iulia Vantur stole the show with her electrifying performance during Ricky Martin's LIVE concert in Dubai! Known for her powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence, Vantur opened the concert with her live act on December 14, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

Speaking about sharing the stage with the legendary artist, Iulia Vantur described it as a 'dream-come-true' moment for her. She said,

"I've been manifesting this for years since I started singing. This was THE moment for me. It's a deeply fulfilling experience as an artist to be on the same stage as Ricky Martin, whom I really love and admire. After talking to him as a human being as well, he is really kind and supportive, exactly as I've imagined. Those who know me and follow me understand how big of a dream come true it was for me. I'm really proud and grateful that Ricky Martin's team and blueblood’s team chose me to perform and be part of his spectacular show in Dubai. It’s the second time I’ve written it in the air, signed for it, and trusted the universe to make it possible. If you believe in your dreams and work hard for them, they surely come true!"

Iulia Vantur took to her social media handle to share glimpses from the concert. As soon as she posted, her fans and admirers flocked to the comments to shower her with praise. One comment read: "To you... You've made the dream come true. Congratulations, dear Iulia, lots of success to our beauty!" Another fan wrote: "Congratulations, Iulia! Your joy is our joy!" Several users were all hearts for the performer.

It was definitely an exciting opportunity for Vantur. Interestingly, she had earlier visited Spain to attend Ricky Martin's concert and now at the recently held event, Iulia Vantur wowed a jam-packed audience with her sensational performance with the legend. With her unmatched singing prowess and dynamic stage presence, fans are eagerly waiting to see more of her in the near future!