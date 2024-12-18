Celebrate the Spirit of Christmas with Anime Times! Anime Streaming Service "Anime Times" Collaborates with PAX, Chennai's Biggest Anime Event!

Delhi/Chennai, India: This Christmas season, Anime Times is bringing exciting campaigns and exclusive merchandise to anime fans across India. The leading anime streaming platform will host booths at two major events:

. December 21-22: Nexus Citywalk Mall, Delhi

. Phoenix Market City, Chennai: Part of the BIGGEST ANIME FESTIVAL “PAX”

Visitors to the booths can participate in exciting campaigns to win guaranteed gifts, including Naruto merchandise and Anime Times original T-shirts. Additionally, Anime Times has teamed up with Indo Nissin Foods Pvt.Ltd. to offer free “Nissin Geki Korean Ramen” to fans who follow both brands on social media.

Building a Thriving Anime Culture in India

Anime Times has actively collaborated with local anime clubs, Japanese culture events, and industry leaders to foster a vibrant anime ecosystem. Earlier this year, the platform partnered with COSCON, Nagpur’s biggest anime event, to deliver unique experiences to fans. Through initiatives like these, Anime Times continues to bridge India and Japan’s shared love for anime.

About Anime Times: The Ultimate Anime Destination for India

Launched in India in December 2023, Anime Times offers a curated selection of popular anime titles such as Attack on Titan, Detective Conan, and Naruto. The service streams select titles almost simultaneously with their broadcast in Japan and has recently begun offering Hindi-dubbed versions, making anime more accessible to Indian audiences.

Anime Times is available as an add-on subscription on Prime Video for INR 69 per month for Prime members. For a limited time, the first month is available for just INR 39.

Official Website: https://animetimes-global.com/

Official Instagram: https://instagram.com/animetimes_in/

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/animetimes-ch

Overview of "Anime Times" available via add-on subscription on Prime Video in India

Add-on Subscription Name: Anime Times

Launch Date: December 12, 2023

Subscription Price: Available to Prime members for INR 69 per month, with a special offer of INR 39 for the first month!

