OrangeGlobal Stories unveils a revolutionary platform ‘Eshtory’ for audio storytelling

MUMBAI: OrangeGlobal Stories has set a new benchmark in the audio entertainment space with the announcement of its pioneering platform ‘Eshtory’, exclusively dedicated to original fiction audio storytelling. The platform was unveiled at a grand event in Nagpur, where the logo was introduced, symbolizing the brand's creative vision. The event was graced by the Honourable Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, who commended the initiative for its focus on innovation and creativity.

Scheduled for launch in January 2025, the app promises to redefine audio storytelling by offering listeners a seamless and immersive experience with original, high-quality, compelling narratives. Beyond entertainment, the platform will serve as a hub for homegrown storytellers, showcasing regional tales to global audiences and fostering a vibrant ecosystem of creative talent.

With a strong belief of ‘Content being the king’, Mr. Harrish Bhatia, Co-founder, OrangeGlobal Stories, said “At OrangeGlobal Stories, we’re not just building a platform; we’re creating a movement. In a fast-paced world, stories have the power to inspire, entertain, and connect. Through ‘Eshtory’ our mission is to transform storytelling into an immersive experience, delivering original fiction that resonates across cultures and geographies. We aim to bring voices from every corner of the world to light, offering narratives that are original, fresh, and unforgettable.”

The global audio storytelling market is expected to grow to $53.46 billion by 2032, with strong contributions from emerging markets like India and rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region. In India, the convergence of affordable data, widespread smartphone penetration, and evolving consumer preferences has propelled the audio OTT sector into a high-growth trajectory. Amid this momentum, OrangeGlobal Stories is uniquely positioned to fill critical gaps in the market. By prioritizing quality and originality, the platform stands apart in a space often dominated by tech-driven approaches, offering listeners a reimagined storytelling experience that caters to both local and global audiences. With India emerging as a creative hub for diverse storytelling, OrangeGlobal Stories seeks to redefine the audio landscape by showcasing compelling narratives that resonate across cultures and geographies.

Distinguished by its visionary leadership and a commitment to redefining the art of storytelling, OrangeGlobal Stories is co-founded by industry stalwarts whose combined expertise spans decades in storytelling and audience engagement. Mr. Harrish Bhatia, with over 40 years of experience across radio, newsprint, and consumer electronics, brings unparalleled strategic insight. Mr. Viplove Gupte, a founding member of three FM radio brands in India, spent 3 decades in media and entertainment, offers deep expertise in content creation and distribution, while Mr. Nilesh Kadam leverages over 20 years of experience in alliances, partnerships, brand creation, and entrepreneurship to drive innovation. Together, they form a powerhouse of creativity and strategic acumen.

The platform’s leadership is further strengthened by the strategic investments of Mr. Abhijit Majumdar of the Abhijit Group and Mrs. Inu Majumdar, CEO of Radio Orange and Chairperson of OrangeGlobal Stories. Their backing underscores a shared vision to address gaps in the market and raise the bar for storytelling standards. With this robust foundation, OrangeGlobal Stories is uniquely positioned to champion original, high-quality content that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Mr. Bhatia, further elaborated, “We are united by a shared vision to celebrate the boundless power of imagination and creativity. Our mission goes beyond launching a platform; we aim to redefine how stories are told and experienced, transforming them into immersive journeys that resonate with audiences across the globe. By blending innovation with a deep respect for the timeless art of storytelling, OrangeGlobal Stories is creating a space where creators and listeners alike can connect through compelling narratives that caters to all ends of the listening spectrum. This initiative is more than a business; it’s a movement to elevate storytelling into a transformative and universal experience.”

Mrs. Inu Majumdar, CEO of Radio Orange and Deputy Chairperson of OrangeGlobal Stories said, “As an ardent enthusiast of audio entertainment and the only female CEO leading a radio channel in India, I am incredibly Mr. Nilesh Kadam – to redefine the storytelling experience. OrangeGlobal Stories is not just a platform but a testament to our commitment to delivering the finest audio content that resonates deeply with listeners. With this initiative, we aim to offer a seamless, immersive experience that bridges creativity and technology, elevating storytelling to new horizons.”

The unveiling of the OrangeGlobal Stories logo at the Nagpur event encapsulated the brand’s ethos of originality, imagination, and inclusivity. The vibrant logo reflects the platform’s core values, setting the tone for a reimagined storytelling journey.

Earlier this year, OrangeGlobal Stories announced a $36 million investment in marketing and digital promotion over the next three years. This strategic allocation aims to enhance the platform’s reach and engagement via, Large-scale Brand Awareness, advanced digital strategies, targeted ad campaigns and tailored content promotion.