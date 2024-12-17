National hero Sonu Sood and Desi Kalakaar Honey Singh celebrate their Punjabi pride in 'Hitman' from 'Fateh'; song out now

MUMBAI: When national hero Sonu Sood joins forces with India’s ultimate hitmaker Yo Yo Honey Singh, you know the party playlist is about to be dominated. The dynamic duo has dropped Hitman, the second track from Sonu’s directorial debut Fateh, a high-octane, bass-dropping dance anthem ready to set floors ablaze. Backed by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, Fateh is gearing up to be a cinematic powerhouse.

Blending Sood’s undeniable screen presence as a no-nonsense ex-special ops officer with Singh’s infectious beats and swagger, Hitman is tailor-made to be the year’s biggest party banger. The Desi Kalakaar composed the track with the trademark energy that has made him a household name. Not to mention, with Leo Grewal’s lyrics adding firepower and Bosco Martis' electrifying choreography, Hitman delivers on every front.

On teaming up with Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sonu shared his excitement, “This journey started when both of us Punjabis met in Chandigarh years ago. Honey’s music had the pulse of the streets back then, and it still does today. Collaborating with him for Hitman feels like destiny coming full circle. His beats have given Fateh the edge it needed. This song is a powerhouse of intensity, addictive melody, and sheer Punjabi pride.”

Honey Singh says, “I’ve known Sonu sir for more than 16 years. Even back then, I knew he wasn’t just meant to act in films – he was born to create them. When he showed me chunks of Fateh, I felt his passion as a filmmaker. Getting the privilege to create Hitman for this amazing movie was like putting the soundtrack to his vision. I remember making music in Chandigarh and Mohali all those years ago, and he always assured me that Mumbai would go crazy for my music. His belief in me back then meant the world, and today, we’re giving fans something epic, celebrating our Punjabi roots.”

Bosco Martis says, “The act was not just about choreography, it was about direction—bringing everything together and tying the whole vibe seamlessly. Working with Honey for the first time was incredible; his energy was truly infectious. His style, his vibe, and my vision all aligned perfectly. And then, there was Sonu—so cool and collaborative. His masculinity and presence added another layer to the whole experience. It wasn’t just about dancing; it was about how everything came together, and I think my team designed it beautifully. Directing both of them was such a fulfilling experience. The energy on set was amazing, and it all came together in the best way possible. Having two cool Punjabi men leading this, backed by my team’s efforts, made it a truly joyous experience”

Produced by Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, Fateh is a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2025. HITMAN is now available on all streaming platforms and the Zee Music company’s music channel