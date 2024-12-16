India gears up for ZAMNA's return : The global electronic festival will be back in Mumbai & Delhi after its massive debut earlier this year

MUMBAI: After a sensational debut edition in India earlier this year that left music lovers truly mesmerised, the globally acclaimed electronic music festival, ZAMNA is making a grand return for yet another edition next spring! Expect an unforgettable experience as the festival takes over two iconic cities - Mumbai on 29th March 2025 and Delhi on 30th March 2025.

Curated and Promoted by Paradox, district by Zomato and WMS Entertainment, this next chapter of ZAMNA promises to elevate India’s techno music scene to a new level.

Earlier this year, ZAMNA made its spectacular debut, bringing with it a little slice of paradise that is Tulum to Delhi and Mumbai. With over 12,000+ fans captivated by its infectious energy, the festival left an indelible mark on the country’s soundscape. Now, following this extraordinary success, ZAMNA returns with a promise to be even bigger, bolder and better. Expect a sublime production featuring custom-designed lighting, cutting-edge sound design and stunning visuals that will collectively invoke a primal, jungle-inspired ambience.

Furthermore, with a line-up of some of the most celebrated names in the international techno scene - artists and DJs who have headlined ZAMNA’s previous editions in Tulum - fans can dive into the festival’s unmistakable electric vibe.

Sharing his excitement, Stefano Laporta, Founder of ZAMNA said, “It’s an honour to bring ZAMNA back to India for 2025. India’s vibrant music community inspires us, and this year, we’re creating an experience that celebrates unity through music, art, and unforgettable moments.”

Varun Khare, Head of events, district by Zomato said, “We are thrilled that India will host a second edition of ZAMNA after its monumental success last year. Partnering with Paradox and WMS Entertainment enables us to present this popular culture electronic movement to Indian audiences, further enriching the country’s dynamic music scene. For fans of electronic dance music, this is an unmissable event; an opportunity to experience the genre on a truly international scale.”

Akshat Kumar, Co-Founder, WMS, stated, “Together with district by Zomato and Paradox, we’re excited to bring ZAMNA to India for yet another year. This time, we aim to make it a larger-than-ever celebration of the finest in dance music. We’re thrilled about the opportunity to craft a memorable experience for all attendees and continue the magic of ZAMNA. Let’s bring the spirit of Tulum to India!”

Karan Narang, Founder, Paradox stated, “Bringing ZAMNA back to India for 2025 fills us with pride and excitement. After last year’s incredible response, we’re raising the bar with our partners district by Zomato and WMS. ZAMNA India 2025 promises an even more immersive celebration of dance music, offering unparalleled experiences and redefining how we connect with sound and art. We can’t wait to share the magic once again.”

Born in the heart of Tulum, Mexico - a city that has its roots in the Mayan civilization, ZAMNA is more than just a festival. It’s an immersive experience, where music, nature and art blend together for an unparalleled atmosphere of community and celebration, attracting attendees from over 120 countries every year.

Each edition builds on its legacy of excellence, making ZAMNA the ultimate hotspot for a new sonic experience, natural beauty and cultural depth. Now, this iconic festival is bringing the soul of Tulum back to India - for a celebration of rhythm and the indomitable spirit of community. This is an experience you don’t want to miss - book your tickets now on district by Zomato and Insider.in.