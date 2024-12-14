NH7 Weekender Music Festival cancelled: A blow to Indian music fans

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated NH7 Weekender music festival has been cancelled, leaving fans and music enthusiasts in shock. The festival, which was scheduled to take place in Pune on December 14-15, was expected to feature a lineup of talented artists and bands.

NH7 Weekender has been a staple of the Indian music festival scene since its inception in 2010. Over the years, the festival has hosted a diverse range of artists, including international acts.

While the reasons for the cancellation are not yet clear, fans are taking to social media to express their disappointment and frustration. However, the festival's organizers have released an official statement regarding the cancellation.

NH7 Weekender has been known for its eclectic lineup, featuring a mix of Indian and international artists across multiple genres. The festival has also been praised for its unique atmosphere and setting, which has become a hallmark of the event.

As the news of the cancellation spreads, fans are left wondering what could have been. While the future of NH7 Weekender remains uncertain, one thing is clear - the Indian music festival scene will not be the same without it.