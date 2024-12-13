Zaeden and Anjini Dhawan bring back the 90s magic with ‘Deewana’

MUMBAI: The multi-talented pop singer-songwriter, Zaeden has had a fabulous year so far and he’s not done just yet. From being the only Indian artist opening for the renowned American pop band Maroon 5, to releasing several hit music releases this year, including the release of his second music album ‘Zaeden 02’ that showcased a new chapter in his artistic journey, Zaeden has been in the limelight. Ending the year on an energetic note, Zaeden unleashes his inner superstar with his latest release, ‘DEEWANA’, a song that is slated to become a hit among Bollywood lovers.
Taking listeners back to the nostalgic 90s era, ‘DEEWANA’ is the perfect mix of energetic sounds and visuals, serving an old school pop sound with a fresh twist of modern afro-pop arrangement. With an addictive hook, upbeat rhythm, and retro-inspired visuals, the song is set to become a desi-pop anthem and a certified treat for listeners.
The artist is also bringing his fun, goofy side to the forefront in the accompanying music video. Channeling the iconic energy of 90s Govinda-style dance moves, Zaeden lights up the screen with his charisma. The video also features rising actress Anjini Dhawan, who recently made her acting debut with ‘Binny And Family’, adding a refreshing dynamic to the video. This song also marks Anjini’s first time ever featuring in a music video, showcasing her phenomenal dance moves and playing the perfect female lead alongside Zaeden.
Speaking about his latest release, Zaeden exudes, “For me, ‘DEEWANA’ is more than a song – it’s a journey back to the golden era of Bollywood, where love was raw, grand, and unapologetically emotional. This track is my tribute to the nostalgia of the 90s, blending timeless melodies with a modern vibe to inspire everyone to wear their heart on their sleeves. It’s for the dreamers, the romantics, and everyone who’s ever dared to fall in love.”
Anjini Dhawan adds, “‘DEEWANA’ is so close to my heart! It’s my first-ever music video, and working with Zaeden made it such a fun and memorable experience. The song has this amazing 90s retro vibe, which feels like a little tribute to David Chacha’s iconic films that I’ve grown up watching, but with a fresh, modern twist. I absolutely loved embracing the retro look for this—it’s classic, vibrant, and fits perfectly with the song’s energy. Can’t wait to see everyone dance to it!”
The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a music video to be released on Zaeden’s official YouTube channel today. With its kaleidoscope of bright colors, expertly synchronized dance moves, and an overall larger-than-life vibe, the video is a visual treat you won’t want to miss. Adding to the overall nostalgia element, the video was shot at one of India’s most popular theme parks, Imagicaa.
As ‘DEEWANA’ finally releases, Zaeden is proving once again why he’s a master of creating unique, feel-good anthems. Turn up the volume, hit play, and get ready to go full deewana mode!
