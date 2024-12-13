RadioandMusic
Zaeden and Anjini Dhawan bring back the 90s magic with ‘Deewana’

MUMBAI: The multi-talented pop singer-songwriter, Zaeden has had a fabulous year so far and he’s not done just yet. From being the only Indian artist opening for the renowned American pop band Maroon 5, to releasing several hit music releases this year, including the release of his second music album ‘Zaeden 02’ that showcased a new chapter in his artistic journey, Zaeden has been in the limelight. Ending the year on an energetic note, Zaeden unleashes his inner superstar with his latest release, ‘DEEWANA’, a song that is slated to become a hit among Bollywood lovers.

Taking listeners back to the nostalgic 90s era, ‘DEEWANA’ is the perfect mix of energetic sounds and visuals, serving an old school pop sound with a fresh twist of modern afro-pop arrangement. With an addictive hook, upbeat rhythm, and retro-inspired visuals, the song is set to become a desi-pop anthem and a certified treat for listeners.

The artist is also bringing his fun, goofy side to the forefront in the accompanying music video. Channeling the iconic energy of 90s Govinda-style dance moves, Zaeden lights up the screen with his charisma. The video also features rising actress Anjini Dhawan, who recently made her acting debut with ‘Binny And Family’, adding a refreshing dynamic to the video. This song also marks Anjini’s first time ever featuring in a music video, showcasing her phenomenal dance moves and playing the perfect female lead alongside Zaeden.  

Speaking about his latest release, Zaeden exudes, “For me, ‘DEEWANA’ is more than a song – it’s a journey back to the golden era of Bollywood, where love was raw, grand, and unapologetically emotional. This track is my tribute to the nostalgia of the 90s, blending timeless melodies with a modern vibe to inspire everyone to wear their heart on their sleeves. It’s for the dreamers, the romantics, and everyone who’s ever dared to fall in love.”

Anjini Dhawan adds, “‘DEEWANA’ is so close to my heart! It’s my first-ever music video, and working with Zaeden made it such a fun and memorable experience. The song has this amazing 90s retro vibe, which feels like a little tribute to David Chacha’s iconic films that I’ve grown up watching, but with a fresh, modern twist. I absolutely loved embracing the retro look for this—it’s classic, vibrant, and fits perfectly with the song’s energy. Can’t wait to see everyone dance to it!”

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a music video to be released on Zaeden’s official YouTube channel today. With its kaleidoscope of bright colors, expertly synchronized dance moves, and an overall larger-than-life vibe, the video is a visual treat you won’t want to miss. Adding to the overall nostalgia element, the video was shot at one of India’s most popular theme parks, Imagicaa.  

As ‘DEEWANA’ finally releases, Zaeden is proving once again why he’s a master of creating unique, feel-good anthems. Turn up the volume, hit play, and get ready to go full deewana mode!

Related news
 | 14 Dec 2024

NH7 Weekender Music Festival cancelled: A blow to Indian music fans

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated NH7 Weekender music festival has been cancelled, leaving fans and music enthusiasts in shock. The festival, which was scheduled to take place in Pune on December 14-15, was expected to feature a lineup of talented artists and bands.

read more
 | 13 Dec 2024

After back to back chartbusters, Dhanda Nyoliwala drops the ultimate romantic banger 'La La La'

MUMBAI: Creating hits after hits like Up to U and the chart topping song Russian Bandana, Dhanda Nyoliwala is back to sweep you off your feet with their latest masterpiece, “La La La”

read more
 | 13 Dec 2024

Amazon Music India unveils 'Best Of 2024’ celebrating top hits, artists & Podcasts

MUMBAI: As the curtain falls on 2024, Amazon Music India invites you on a thrilling retrospective of the year's musical landscape with Best of 2024.

read more
 | 13 Dec 2024

Fiji Blue unveils long-awaited debut album 'Glide'

MUMBAI: Out now, indie pop singer-songwriter Fiji Blue (aka Trevor Dering) shares his long-awaited debut album 'Glide'. The 11-track project is rich with achingly personal yet universally relatable anecdotes on love and loss, both platonic and romantic.

read more
 | 13 Dec 2024

Lost Stories bring back their signature folk sound with latest solo EP ‘SOMA’

Fresh off their terrific performance at Coke Studio Live at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai this week, the artists drop this three-track EP to mark their solo comeback

read more

RnM Biz

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

Virgin Music Group and Hungama Digital Media announce alliance to expand music distribution worldwide

Collaboration to Yield New Synergies Expanding Global Reach and Audience Connections read more

India raises a toast to cocktails this new year: 55% prefer cocktails over champagne for special moments, finds 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report

MUMBAI: Ahead of the New Year, Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits read more

JioSaavn releases ‘Replay 2024’ for its listeners

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming with 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), bread more

