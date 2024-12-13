Toronto pop singer Joèe releases soulful new Christmas single with 'Anytime Of Year'

MUMBAI: It's hard to put your stamp on the holidays as a singer. Christmas albums are the norm for nearly every artist, and trying to get airplay for new Christmas songs can be challenging. Then you have a trove of standards that rarely are removed from rotation. But if you have a song as tender and soulful as "Anytime Of Year" released by Toronto-born pop singer Joèe you shouldn't have that issue. The single, which creates mental pictures of '50s era doo-wop bands singing around an open flame in the dead of winter, is a pristine and polished song that hits all the right notes while tugging at all the right heartstrings.

Joèe (born Joseph DeSimone) is marking a new chapter in his career with "Anytime Of Year" being his first single after a hiatus from music. The song is a hopeful, romantic track inspired by the universal challenges people faced, endured, and coped with during the global pandemic. "'Anytime Of Year' was written during a time when I needed to find strength and joy amidst difficulties," Joèe, who produced the song, says. "I hope it resonates with listeners and becomes a part of their Christmas playlists for years to come."

"Anytime Of Year" begins with the sound of sleigh bells before a classic, slow-dance, doo-wop-tinged nugget begins. Joèe sings about wanting a love to stay around beyond the Christmas holidays and dreading the fact that special person might not be sticking around after Dec. 25. With a tasteful arrangement that isn't busy but accents the singer's passionate delivery, "Anytime Of Year" brings to mind a deliberate but down-tempo "Last Christmas" by Wham! or soulful groups like Boyz II Men performing gorgeous tracks from their 1993 Christmas Interpretations album. It's a tremendously earnest and stellar track!

The single (which also saw Joèe assisted by Luca Caracciolo) is the latest from Joèe who has had a lengthy and colorful career. Born in Toronto in 1972, the performer got his start with local bands before appearing on the American talent show Star Search. From there, he took top prize in a songwriting competition sponsored by Toronto radio station CHIN. In 1995, a cover of Cutting Crew's classic "I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight" topped the Canadian radio station charts while cracking Billboard's Hot 100 Singles Charts. He also toured through North America and became the first Canadian dance artist to enter the American charts. In 2001, he received a SOCAN Award for Best Dance Music.

Joèe's discography includes 1995's Just A Taste (under the name Intonation featuring Joèe), 1999's Truth, 2002's self-titled album and a 2004 compilation entitled A Decade Of Dance. The artist, who has garnered Juno Award and MuchMusic Video Award nominations, had hit singles on the Canadian charts including "If I Could," "Do You Right," and "Angel" among others. Meanwhile, "Feel It In The Air" (from Just A Taste) became a hit in Europe.

Now with a fresh, festive-leaning single "Anytime Of Year," Joèe is once again set to return to the charts with a song that is perfect for the Christmas season. And, well, any time of year.