Breakout pop singer-songwriter Jessia reveals captivating new single 'I'm not gonna Cry'

MUMBAI: Pop singer and songwriter JESSIA continues her meteoric rise with the release of her new single, "I'm Not Gonna Cry". Fresh off her first-ever headline tour, JESSIA delivers a track that perfectly encapsulates her signature blend of infectious pop melodies and heartfelt lyricism. Fans can stream her new single HERE.

"I'm Not Gonna Cry" is an anthem of resilience and self-empowerment. "This song is about the will to keep showing up for yourself, even when life gets tough," JESSIA explains. "It's choosing to celebrate the good things instead of dwelling on the negative. I want it to pick the listener up, dust them off, and get them ready for their busy day or their girls’ night out." With its vibrant production and uplifting message, the track is tailor-made for blasting on repeat.

Since her debut in 2021, JESSIA has taken the music industry by storm, capturing the hearts of fans across the world with her raw talent, dazzling pop melodies, and deeply personal storytelling. She quickly became a global sensation with her viral breakout hit, "I'm Not Pretty", became an anthem of self-acceptance, capturing the attention of millions, including GRAMMY-nominated artist Bebe Rexha, who joined JESSIA for a powerful remix of the song. This success paved the way for her debut EP, 'How Are You?', which garnered widespread acclaim from iHeart, SiriusXM, and Billboard, and cemented her as a powerful voice in pop, earning her the prestigious Breakthrough Artist Award at the 2022 Juno Awards.

With over 400 million streams across her catalog, JESSIA's music captures life's highs and lows, delivering songs that can make you laugh, cry, and believe in better days. Beyond the studio, JESSIA has brought her music to life on stages worldwide. She joined OneRepublic for an electrifying tour across Asia in 2023, performing in major cities throughout the region, including Hong Kong, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei. Reflecting her growing presence in Southeast Asia, JESSIA's top global streaming markets include #2 Philippines, #8 Malaysia, and #10 Indonesia. Her sophomore EP, 'Okay With Every Part', released independently in 2024, marked a bold new chapter in her career, with over 15 million streams to date. This creative freedom fuelled her first-ever headline tour this year, where she showcased her powerhouse vocals and dynamic stage presence.

JESSIA's fearless spirit and unwavering authenticity continue to set her apart. With "I'm Not Gonna Cry", she adds another anthemic track to her growing repertoire, solidifying her place as one of pop's most exciting and relatable voices.