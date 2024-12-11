From ‘Pushpa’ to ‘Pushpa 2’: Raqueeb Alam overwhelmed by the response to the songs of Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rule

MUMBAI: The renowned lyricist and singer Raqueeb Alam is thrilled with the phenomenal global success of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The Hindi album's songs have captivated audiences worldwide, dominating music charts across various platforms. Interestingly, the Hindi-dubbed version, released simultaneously with the original Telugu version, has surpassed it in pan-India box office performance.

The lyrics for the entire Hindi album of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ were penned by the acclaimed lyricist Raqueeb Alam and composed by renowned Pan-India music director Devi Sri Prasad. Alam, who had also written the songs for the first installment of the Pushpa saga, received immense praise for his work. In the sequel, the Hindi songs have not only been well-received by the masses but also deeply connected with the film’s narrative and essence. Alam has written all five songs in the album, released under the T-Series music label. The title track, ‘Pushpa Pushpa’, is sung by Mika Singh and Nakash Aziz. The much-anticipated ‘Angaaron Ka Ambar Sa’ is brought to life by Shreya Ghoshal, while ‘Kissik’ features vocals by Lothika and Subhalakshmi. The album also includes ‘Kaali Mahaa Kaali’, sung by Kailash Kher and the chart-topping track ‘Peelings’, sung by Javed Ali and Madhubanti Bagchi, which has taken the internet by storm and continues to trend across platforms.

Speaking about his second collaboration with the Pushpa two-part saga, Raqueeb Alam shared, “After the humongous commercial success of my songs in the first part, being part of the sequel feels like a dream come true. Once again, I had the opportunity to write five songs for the film, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the album trending and receiving so much love from audiences. Being part of a globally acclaimed project that broke records with Rs100 crores in advance bookings feels like winning an Oscar from the audience. My heart is filled with warmth and gratitude for all the love shown for the songs.”

“Sukumar is not only an exceptional director but also a humble and kind-hearted person. He has a clear vision of what he wants, which provided me with great clarity while working on this film. The composer, DSP (Devi Sri Prasad), who is like a brother to me, introduced me to Sukumar during the first part of Pushpa. I never imagined this association would evolve into such a long and fruitful journey. The entire project was driven by DSP, who has an incredible understanding of lyrical nuances and the essence of music. He has always excelled at steering a project seamlessly. Much of what we’ve created as a team stems from his immense trust in me and our shared vision to create something magical. I’ve been working with DSP since his debut film Devi and have penned numerous blockbuster songs for him, including ‘Aa Aante Amalapuram’ and ‘Eswara’ from the hit Telugu film ‘Uppena’,” Alam added when asked about his collaboration with DSP and director Sukumar.

The songs from Pushpa 2 are a testament to the fact that music transcends language barriers. Alongside the Telugu album, the Hindi album has also emerged as a chartbuster, trending among the top five. Riding high on this recent success, Raqueeb Alam has several exciting projects in the pipeline.

Raqueeb Alam is a versatile singer and lyricist known for his work across the Tollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood entertainment industries. His contributions span movies and songs in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Notably, he collaborated on the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire and has been associated with acclaimed films such as Gangster, Maximum, and Deepa Mehta's Water. His body of work includes popular songs from Raanjhanaa (Album), 1921 Tere Bina, Piya Tu Piya by Arijit Singh, as well as Jiya Re Jiya, Ringa Ringa and the Taj Anthem by A.R. Rahman. More recently, he contributed to the pan-Indian project Pushpa, which was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and Kannada.