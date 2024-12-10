RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Dec 2024 17:05 |  By RnMTeam

'Angreji Beat' goes viral again with never-seen-before music video release

MUMBAI: “Angreji Beat" by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Gippy Grewal, one of Punjabi music's biggest anthems, has made a major comeback. Times Music, in association with Speed Records, has dropped the long-awaited original music video of this iconic hit. After more than a decade, the never-seen-before footage, shot in 2011 but never released, is now available on Speed Records’ YouTube channel. The music video has already taken the internet by storm, trending at the top on YouTube and reigniting nostalgia among fans worldwide.

Gippy Grewal, the legendary Punjabi singer, shared his excitement, "‘Angreji Beat’ was a game-changer for me. Seeing the video finally drop after so many years feels surreal. The song still holds a special place in my heart, and it's amazing to see how fans are embracing it once again.”

Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music/Junglee Music, expressed his thoughts saying, “‘Angreji Beat’ has been a party anthem for over a decade, and bringing back this raw, unfiltered footage will keep fans hooked. The response has been overwhelming – the energy from the fans is electrifying, and the video is buzzing everywhere!"

The video’s release has caused a wave of excitement online, with fans flooding social media to share their reactions, making it clear that Angreji Beat is more than just a song – it’s a cultural moment that refuses to fade.

Catch the original full video now on Speed Records’ YouTube channel and witness the unforgettable energy of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Gippy Grewal like never before!

Tags
Yo Yo Honey Singh Singer Songs
Related news
 | 11 Dec 2024

From ‘Pushpa’ to ‘Pushpa 2’: Raqueeb Alam overwhelmed by the response to the songs of Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rule

MUMBAI: The renowned lyricist and singer Raqueeb Alam is thrilled with the phenomenal global success of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

read more
 | 11 Dec 2024

Experience the joy of christmas like never before at Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: This festive season, Phoenix Mall of Asia welcomes everyone to embrace the festive spirit with a captivating array of activities and attractions this Christmas season.

read more
 | 11 Dec 2024

Toronto Hip-Hop icon Saukrates revisits the past with album 'Bad Addiction'

MUMBAI: For well over two decades, Toronto music legend Saukrates has built a dynamic and critically acclaimed career while continuing to grow his fan base.

read more
 | 11 Dec 2024

Full Crate set to embark on North- American tour

MUMBAI: Armenian heritage, Amsterdam raised, Los Angeles-Based, genre-blending artist Full Crate is set to embark on a highly anticipated North American tour in February 2025.  Known for his genre-defying sound, Grammy-considerated productions, and innovative artistry, Full Crate will bring his

read more
 | 11 Dec 2024

Niviane unveils first single '12 BC: Legions' off new album 'Queen of Phantoms' out March 2025 from Rockshots Records

MUMBAI: Sacramento, California power metallers Niviane are proud to unveil their latest single, "12 BC: Legions," a powerful track that marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for the band.

read more

RnM Biz

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

Virgin Music Group and Hungama Digital Media announce alliance to expand music distribution worldwide

Collaboration to Yield New Synergies Expanding Global Reach and Audience Connections read more

India raises a toast to cocktails this new year: 55% prefer cocktails over champagne for special moments, finds 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report

MUMBAI: Ahead of the New Year, Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits read more

JioSaavn releases ‘Replay 2024’ for its listeners

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming with 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), bread more

top# 5 articles

1
Full Crate set to embark on North- American tour

MUMBAI: Armenian heritage, Amsterdam raised, Los Angeles-Based, genre-blending artist Full Crate is set to embark on a highly anticipated North...read more

2
From ‘Pushpa’ to ‘Pushpa 2’: Raqueeb Alam overwhelmed by the response to the songs of Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rule

MUMBAI: The renowned lyricist and singer Raqueeb Alam is thrilled with the phenomenal global success of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the sequel to ‘Pushpa:...read more

3
"Powerhouse" – A high-energy soundtrack by Bhupinder Babbal and Amrit Maan, featuring Sanjay Dutt in a fiery avatar!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has dropped its latest music video, ‘Powerhouse’, an intense and high-energy track. The lyrics, penned by Amrit Maan...read more

4
Toronto Hip-Hop icon Saukrates revisits the past with album 'Bad Addiction'

MUMBAI: For well over two decades, Toronto music legend Saukrates has built a dynamic and critically acclaimed career while continuing to grow his...read more

5
Experience the joy of christmas like never before at Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: This festive season, Phoenix Mall of Asia welcomes everyone to embrace the festive spirit with a captivating array of activities and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games