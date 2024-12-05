RadioandMusic
News |  05 Dec 2024 19:13 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Sood's directorial debut 'Fateh' hacks into hearts, teasing audiences to an epic action saga in theatres; teaser out now

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated teaser for Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions' 'Fateh' has made its electrifying debut alongside 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' hitting theaters today. The dark alleys of the digital world are about to meet their match in this gripping action saga inspired by true incidents in cyberspace. Marking the real-life hero Sonu Sood's directorial debut, the film stars him alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.

While moviegoers are treated to a sneak peek of this outing on the big screen today, the digital unveiling of the teaser is set for 9th December. Sonu Sood shared, “Stepping into the director’s chair for the first time with Fateh has been a journey of passion and purpose.

This action saga calls to attention the unseen battles fought in the shadows of the digital world. I’m thrilled that the teaser of Fateh is out for the audiences who are watching Pushpa 2: The Rule in theatres. It’s a glimpse into a world we’ve poured our hearts into creating, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience the adrenaline, the emotions, and the sheer power of Fateh. This film is my ode to every hero who dares to fight back against impossible odds, and I hope it leaves viewers inspired and electrified.” Produced by Sonali Sood for Shakti Sagar Productions’ and Umesh KR Bansal for Zee Studios, Fateh a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime is slated to release on January 10, 2025.

