RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Dec 2024 17:17 |  By RnMTeam

Electric Forest announces initial music lineup for 2025 Edition

MUMBAI: Today, Electric Forest unveils the initial lineup for its 2025 edition, returning to Rothbury, Michigan from June 19-22, 2025. One of the world’s most celebrated festivals, Electric Forest is an all-encompassing experience, defined by total immersion through its pillars of music, art, community, and exploration. Electric Forest’s 2025 lineup represents its commitment to showcasing the best and brightest of electronic, jam, and world music, continuing to be a beacon for what's next across these scene-defining genres.

Headliners include French electro pioneers Justice, fan-favorite Aussie party starter FISHER, GRAMMY-nominated Disclosure (DJ Set), the dreamy grooves of prolific Houston three-piece Khruangbin, and Forest Family favorites Louis The Child. Additional highlights include the mind-melting sonics of Liquid Stranger and Of The Trees, the high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, meteoric Scottish multi-instrumentalist Barry Can't Swim, the legendary Tiësto, jam band visionaries The String Cheese Incident performing two incidents, superstar Brazilian globetrotter Mochakk, and Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, and 1991’s drum & bass behemoth WORSHIP.

Programming the best of international talent, Electric Forest’s 2025 lineup also features UK’s next-gen jungle sensation Nia Archives, Toronto clubland innovator BAMBII, Brazilian flag bearer Maz, Swedish composer and multi-instrumentalist Arc De Soleil, and Colombian psychedelic funk trio BALTHVS. The ever-eclectic lineup also features genre-crossing acts bbno$, Joey Valence & Brae, and GASHI alongside eclectic favorites like Caribou, Confidence Man, The Free Label, Mindchatter, and Forest veteran Dixon's Violin.

Flavors of house and techno are represented by the likes of Gordo, Cloonee, Blond:ish, Lilly Palmer, Loco Dice, Will Clarke, ØTTA, and Pretty Pink; while trap, bass and low-end frequencies come courtesy of Mersiv, Crankdat, Hamdi, YDG, Zingara, and Jade Cicada. Electric Forest will also continue to foster a home for underground talent, where acts like BIIANCO, Ahmed Spins, Interplanetary Criminal, Fcukers, and TAAHLIAH will grace its stages. Many more lineup names will be announced in the coming months.

Continuing the tradition of engaging the Forest Family in creative reveals, Electric Forest sparked lineup speculation and excitement in the community. First posting discreet hints on official social media channels, then sending poems, limericks, and coded messages to various Loyalty Tiers via SMS, astute fans began to piece together which of their favorite artists would appear on the 2025 lineup. Finally, EF Radio, a community-driven radio platform dedicated to broadcasting frequencies from The Forest, spun a curated playlist of artists on the lineup, mixed with messages from fans who called in and correctly guessed 2025 artists, leading into the official lineup reveal.

Electric Forest provides a participatory sanctuary for creative expression and limitless connection. Through the celebrated fan-participation Plug In Programs, Forest Family has the unique opportunity to shape their festival experience alongside Forest HQ. Applications are open now for select programs - learn more about The Wish Machine, Art Installation Sponsorship, Art Spark!, and The Digital Brainery here, and stay tuned for more information about additional Plug In Programs to open soon.

Electric Forest’s Loyalty Program, designed to reward returning Forest Family, begins its On Sale with 10 in The Forest on Tuesday, December 3 at Noon ET with all subsequent Loyalty Tiers following until Thursday, December 5.

The General Public On Sale for Electric Forest 2025 will begin at Noon ET on Friday, December 6. To register for access and more information about the EF Loyalty Program, available Passes and Packages - including the new Good Life Meadow, Hotel Packages, and more - visit the Festival’s official website.

Electric Forest Initial 2025 Lineup (A-Z)
1tbsp
33 Below
Ahmed Spins
Arc De Soleil
BALTHVS
BAMBII

Barry Can't Swim
bbno$
Beltran
BIIANCO
Blond:ish
BUNT.
Caribou
Cloonee 
Confidence Man
Crankdat
CVBZ

Disclosure (DJ Set)
Dixon's Violin
Evening Elephants 
Fcukers

FISHER
GASHI
Gordo
Hamdi
Interplanetary Criminal
Jade Cicada
Joey Valence & Brae

Justice
Khruangbin
Lilly Palmer

Liquid Stranger
Loco Dice
Loods
Loofy

Louis the Child
LowDown Brass Band
Maz
Mersiv
Mindchatter

Mochakk
Moody Good
Nia Archives

Of The Trees
ØTTA
Pocket
Pretty Pink
Riordan
Roi Turbo

Sara Landry
Say She She
TAAHLIAH
The Free Label
The Philharmonik

The String Cheese Incident
Tiësto 
Villager
WAKYIN
Will Clarke
WonkyWilla

WORSHIP (Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991)
YDG
Zingara

Tags
Electric Forest music Songs
Related news
 | 05 Dec 2024

Sachin-Jigar's Aaj Ki Raat tops ormax heartbeats again, cementing their reign in 2024

MUMBAI: Sachin-Jigar have undeniably owned 2024 with an unstoppable streak of chart-topping hits. Their latest track, Aaj Ki Raat, from Stree 2, has once again claimed the #1 spot on Ormax Heartbeats, dominating the Top 5 songs of the week.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2024

Sonu Sood's directorial debut 'Fateh' hacks into hearts, teasing audiences to an epic action saga in theatres; teaser out now

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated teaser for Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions' 'Fateh' has made its electrifying debut alongside 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' hitting theaters today.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2024

Global sensation Nora Fatehi shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of creating magic with CKay for their song 'It's True'

MUMBAI: Global star Nora Fatehi shares a video from her studio recording sessions with CKay, where she sings Hindi lyrics for their song ‘It’s True.’

read more
 | 05 Dec 2024

5 AI-Powered music apps that are changing the way you learn and practice

MUMBAI: AI-powered music apps have started to reshape the way musicians learn, practice, and create. These innovative tools harness the power of artificial intelligence to provide personalized learning experiences, from mastering complex techniques to composing original pieces.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2024

Global economic study shows human creators’ future at risk from generative AI

MUMBAI: The first ever global study measuring the economic impact of AI in the music and audiovisual sectors calculates that Generative AI will enrich tech companies while substantially jeopardising the income of human creators in the next five years.

read more

RnM Biz

Big FM hits the airwaves as official radio partner for Hockey India League 2024-25

Hockey India League to amplify the reach of #IndiaKaGame across the nation read more

Sony India celebrates 30 years of enriching lives through innovation

MUMBAI: Sony India celebrates 30 years of offering innovative products and services to the Indiaread more

BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Global sensation Nora Fatehi shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of creating magic with CKay for their song 'It's True'

MUMBAI: Global star Nora Fatehi shares a video from her studio recording sessions with CKay, where she sings Hindi lyrics for their song ‘It’s True...read more

2
Times Music launches ‘Sorry’ – An upbeat romantic track by Mankirt Aulakh and Jasmeen Akhtar

MUMBAI: Times Music, one of India’s leading music labels, proudly presents ‘Sorry’ a captivating Punjabi track by Punjabi superstar, Mankirt Aulakh....read more

3
Global economic study shows human creators’ future at risk from generative AI

MUMBAI: The first ever global study measuring the economic impact of AI in the music and audiovisual sectors calculates that Generative AI will...read more

4
5 AI-Powered music apps that are changing the way you learn and practice

MUMBAI: AI-powered music apps have started to reshape the way musicians learn, practice, and create. These innovative tools harness the power of...read more

5
Sonu Sood's directorial debut 'Fateh' hacks into hearts, teasing audiences to an epic action saga in theatres; teaser out now

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated teaser for Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions' 'Fateh' has made its electrifying debut alongside 'Pushpa 2: The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games