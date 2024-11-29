RadioandMusic
News |  29 Nov 2024 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

Tech Panda x Kenzani's collab 'Heer' with Punjabi popstar Talwiinder gets a remix, new video

MUMBAI: In the beginning of the year, Delhi-based contemporary electronica producers Tech Panda x Kenzani released ‘Heer’, a much-awaited collaboration with popular hip-hop star, Talwiinder.

As 2024 comes to a close, the electronica producers revisit ‘Heer’, this time as a music video, and a reprise more attuned to dancefloors. ‘Heer (Afro)’ weaves a haunting atmosphere, set against the backdrop of a timeless black-and-white Paris.

In a dreamy, cinematic journey, two souls find themselves caught in a chase, their fate intertwined with an unknown danger. As moments of love and fear blur together, the line between past and present fades, leaving only the urgency of escape. Shot and directed by Dibya Chatterjee, the video captures both the beauty and the tension of this fleeting, perilous pursuit with powerful performances by Anaika Nair and Lawrence Gopnik.

Interestingly, their longtime supporter and fan, and acclaimed fashion designer, Manish Malhotra graciously lent his clothes for the music video shoot in Paris.

“’Heer’ was of our most intense story-telling compositions and this new, striking video has amped that intensity by a few notches,” say the Delhi-based electronica duo, adding, “Manish loves our sound and he went out of his way to make this video even more special.”

Haunting and emotive, ‘Heer’ showcased Talwiinder’s rooted vocals that brought to life the heartbreak in the song. Created around an old folk song sample, the song was an emotional rollercoaster ride, a love ballad soundtracked by Afro-inspired drums and piano, and has proved to be one of the biggest hits for the duo this year.

‘Heer (Afro)’ will be available on all streaming platforms on November 30, alongside the music video.

Games