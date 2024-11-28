Badshah opens up about recreating 'Morni' from Sridevi's iconic film Lamhe

MUMBAI; Badshah’s newly released track Morni has taken the internet by storm. Since its release, the song has had listeners grooving and vibing to its infectious beats. For those unaware, Morni weaves in the iconic tune of Morni Baga Ma Bole from Sridevi’s classic film Lamhe. The original track featured the legendary vocals of Lata Mangeshkar and Ila Arun. Recently, Badshah shared insights about the song and revealed why he chose this particular classic, which is quickly becoming the party anthem of the season.

At a recent event, the rapper-singer revealed that Lamhe is one of his “favorite films ever.” With ancestral roots in Rajasthan, Badshah’s love for folk music shines through in Morni. He expressed that Lamhe holds a special place in the hearts of audiences and noted how the song Morni Baga Ma Bole resonates deeply with everyone. He described filming the track as a “lovely experience” and shared how warmly he was welcomed by the people of Rajasthan.

On social media, Morni has become a viral sensation, inspiring fans to create reels and dance videos. Badshah’s comment section is flooded with appreciation for blending his signature style with the timeless classic. The track, a collaboration between Badshah, pop singer Sharvi Yadav, and producer Hiten, delivers a perfect mix of folk music and desi swag, leaving listeners hooked. Produced under Saregama, Morni has already garnered over 34 millions views and continues to climb in popularity.