RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Nov 2024 13:47 |  By RnMTeam

DLF’s Jazz India Circuit 2024: A weekend of electrifying brass and Jazz in Gurugram

MUMBAI: This past weekend, the 7th edition of the Jazz India Circuit (JIC), presented by DLF and produced by Teamwork Arts, captivated audiences with two unforgettable evenings of brass-heavy jazz, held on the 23rd and 24th of November at Horizon Plaza, DLF Sector 63, Gurugram, the event celebrated the bold, dynamic spirit of jazz with a spectacular line-up of national and international artists.

Day 1 opened with the soulful and captivating performance of Tamara Lukasheva ft. Shri Adarsh Shenoy, setting the stage for an extraordinary evening of music. The audience was swept away by The Revisit Project, whose groove-infused rhythms brought an irresistible energy to the venue, before The Fanculos took the spotlight, igniting the crowd with their electrifying beats and leaving everyone energized long into the night. On Day 2, the musical journey continued with the genre-defying sounds of Imon, whose innovative performance pushed the boundaries of jazz, followed by the emotive rhythms of Refuge, which deeply resonated with the crowd. The Princely States Dub Orchestra delivered an experimental and bold showcase of artistry, seamlessly blending diverse styles to create a dynamic sonic experience. The festival reached its thrilling crescendo with the Bollyjazz Big Band, whose brass-driven melodies brought the weekend to a spectacular and triumphant close.

Adding to the festival’s allure, The Glenlivet, brought a touch of sophistication to the celebration.  

The Glenlivet added to the festival's vibrant energy, embodying the spirit of fearless originality and craftsmanship. The collaboration seamlessly echoed the dynamic essence of the performances, amplifying the overall experience and elevating the event to new heights.

Tim Hortons, the official coffee partner, also played a key role in enhancing the festival experience. The venue itself, Horizon Plaza was surrounded by an elegant backdrop, attendees were treated to not only exceptional music but also curated food and beverage options, ensuring that every moment of the weekend was one to remember.

Reflecting on the success of the festival, Avik Roy, festival producer, Jazz India Circuit, shared:
The 7th edition of the Jazz India Circuit was nothing short of extraordinary! This year’s focus on brass-heavy performances brought a unique and electrifying energy to the stage, showcasing the unparalleled depth and emotion that brass instruments bring to jazz. I want to give a huge shoutout to all the brilliant musicians who have chosen to take their creative pursuits in a direction that's not mainstream. That requires courage in an industry that often pressures artists to conform to the trends of the hour. We couldn't be more proud to continually host some of the finest musicians across our country. A special thank you to DLF, The Glenlivet, DLF Malls, Horizon Plaza and Tim Hortons for their invaluable support and for adding a unique flair to the event.”

Tags
Teamwork Arts music Songs
Related news
 | 27 Nov 2024

Canadian Hip-Hop icon Saukrates drops 'Comin’ Up' from his genre-defining album 'Bad Addiction'

MUMBAI: “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown,” that Shakespeare dude once said.

read more
 | 26 Nov 2024

NCPA's announces the line-up of its annual dance festival - 'Pravaha', premiering new creations in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Named after the eternal flow of Indian classical traditions, NCPA's Pravaha Dance Festival returns for its annual celebration, bringing together eight exceptional productions that showcase the richness and diversity of Indian classical dance.

read more
 | 26 Nov 2024

Celebrating 10 Years of 'Happy Ending' with Sachin-Jigar's soulful songs

MUMBAI: The year 2014 brought us Happy Ending, a quirky, rom-com that dared to poke fun at the clichés of Bollywood love stories. Directed by Raj and DK, the film starred Saif Ali Khan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

read more
 | 26 Nov 2024

Papon’s fans organize blood donation camp to celebrate his birthday

MUMBAI: To celebrate renowned singer Papon’s birthday tomorrow, his fans have planned a unique and meaningful event. A blood donation camp will be organized on the special day, blending their admiration for the artist with a noble cause.

read more
 | 26 Nov 2024

Jhoom to the Beat! Gajendra Verma’s Track Is the Love Anthem you didn’t know you needed!

MUMBAI: Gajendra Verma, celebrated for his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, has unveiled the much-awaited music video for Jhoom, a captivating track from his album Good Vibes Only.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Liona Boyd to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame

MUMBAI: Canada’s Walk of Fame proudly announced today that Liona Boyd, internationally celebrated classical guitarist, composer, and five-time Juno...read more

2
Times Music appoints Sheveeta Hegde as Head of Brand Solutions and Music Partnerships

MUMBAI: Sheveeta Hegde has joined Times Music as the Head of Brand Solutions and Music Partnerships. In her new role, Sheveeta will focus on driving...read more

3
DJ Kiara brings girl power to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Surat’s own Khushboo Wadhwani electrifies Dubai as the only female DJ at the global tournament read more

4
DLF’s Jazz India Circuit 2024: A weekend of electrifying brass and Jazz in Gurugram

MUMBAI: This past weekend, the 7th edition of the Jazz India Circuit (JIC), presented by DLF and produced by Teamwork Arts, captivated audiences...read more

5
NCPA's announces the line-up of its annual dance festival - 'Pravaha', premiering new creations in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Named after the eternal flow of Indian classical traditions, NCPA's Pravaha Dance Festival returns for its annual celebration, bringing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games