DLF’s Jazz India Circuit 2024: A weekend of electrifying brass and Jazz in Gurugram

MUMBAI: This past weekend, the 7th edition of the Jazz India Circuit (JIC), presented by DLF and produced by Teamwork Arts, captivated audiences with two unforgettable evenings of brass-heavy jazz, held on the 23rd and 24th of November at Horizon Plaza, DLF Sector 63, Gurugram, the event celebrated the bold, dynamic spirit of jazz with a spectacular line-up of national and international artists.

Day 1 opened with the soulful and captivating performance of Tamara Lukasheva ft. Shri Adarsh Shenoy, setting the stage for an extraordinary evening of music. The audience was swept away by The Revisit Project, whose groove-infused rhythms brought an irresistible energy to the venue, before The Fanculos took the spotlight, igniting the crowd with their electrifying beats and leaving everyone energized long into the night. On Day 2, the musical journey continued with the genre-defying sounds of Imon, whose innovative performance pushed the boundaries of jazz, followed by the emotive rhythms of Refuge, which deeply resonated with the crowd. The Princely States Dub Orchestra delivered an experimental and bold showcase of artistry, seamlessly blending diverse styles to create a dynamic sonic experience. The festival reached its thrilling crescendo with the Bollyjazz Big Band, whose brass-driven melodies brought the weekend to a spectacular and triumphant close.

Tim Hortons, the official coffee partner, also played a key role in enhancing the festival experience. The venue itself, Horizon Plaza was surrounded by an elegant backdrop, attendees were treated to not only exceptional music but also curated food and beverage options, ensuring that every moment of the weekend was one to remember.

Reflecting on the success of the festival, Avik Roy, festival producer, Jazz India Circuit, shared:

The 7th edition of the Jazz India Circuit was nothing short of extraordinary! This year’s focus on brass-heavy performances brought a unique and electrifying energy to the stage, showcasing the unparalleled depth and emotion that brass instruments bring to jazz. I want to give a huge shoutout to all the brilliant musicians who have chosen to take their creative pursuits in a direction that's not mainstream. That requires courage in an industry that often pressures artists to conform to the trends of the hour. We couldn't be more proud to continually host some of the finest musicians across our country. A special thank you to DLF, The Glenlivet, DLF Malls, Horizon Plaza and Tim Hortons for their invaluable support and for adding a unique flair to the event.”