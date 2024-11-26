Times Music appoints Sheveeta Hegde as Head of Brand Solutions and Music Partnerships

MUMBAI: Sheveeta Hegde has joined Times Music as the Head of Brand Solutions and Music Partnerships. In her new role, Sheveeta will focus on driving innovative revenue opportunities and building impactful collaborations with brands and advertisers in music.

With over 18 years of experience, Sheveeta is a dynamic leader with a proven track record in radio, digital content, IP creation, and celebrity solutions. Her career highlights include a 12-year tenure at Radio Mirchi, where she held various roles such as West and Central Head of TV Impact Properties and Group Head for Corporate and Retail Business. She also spent five years as Head of Monetization at Pocket Aces, where she played a key role in scaling operations and launching successful initiatives.

“We are delighted to welcome Sheveeta to Times Music,” said Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music. “Her expertise and ability to deliver innovative solutions to brands and advertisers will be key to driving the growth of our new division dedicated to brand partnerships. She will play a pivotal role in shaping this strategic focus for the company.”

On her appointment, Sheveeta Hegde said, “I’m thrilled to join Times Music and look forward to leveraging my experience to work with brands and advertisers to provide innovative music solutions."