News |  26 Nov 2024 13:06 |  By RnMTeam

Sajna Badal Gaya," a Punjabi song about love and heartbreak by Jasahn Bhumkar

MUMBAI: It will be great if you can incorporate the same in your esteemed publication or you could do an email or telephonic interview with him. On November 28, 2024, Jashan will release his new single, "Sajna Badal Gaya," a Punjabi song about love and heartbreak. This happens to be Jashan’s first release singing in Punjabi! The song, composed by Shobay and written by Amit Bhisht, blends catchy and commercial elements with Jashan's classical music background. The music video, starring Palak Purswani (Big Boss Fame) and Apurva Kawde, tells a captivating love triangle story. It has been directed by Aslam Khan. You can catch the song's release on Jashan's YouTube channel.

 

