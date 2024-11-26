Papon’s fans organize blood donation camp to celebrate his birthday

MUMBAI: To celebrate renowned singer Papon’s birthday tomorrow, his fans have planned a unique and meaningful event. A blood donation camp will be organized on the special day, blending their admiration for the artist with a noble cause. This is not the first time Papon’s fans, lovingly called Paponists, have chosen to mark his birthday with such selfless initiatives. Since 2010, various groups of fans have been engaging in philanthropic activities like visiting old-age homes and orphanages, cleaning streets, planting trees, feeding the homeless, and organizing blood donation drives. These efforts have become a heartwarming tradition that reflects their deep admiration for Papon and his values. Sharing his gratitude for the ongoing efforts of his fans, Papon said, “It’s overwhelming to see the love and kindness my fans pour into these initiatives every year. Blood donation camps, visits to old-age homes, feeding the hungry, planting trees—it’s truly inspiring. Turning my birthday into a day of giving and positivity makes me feel incredibly blessed. I’m lucky to have fans who celebrate not just me but the spirit of humanity.” This year’s blood donation camp aims to continue the legacy of using celebrations to make a positive difference.