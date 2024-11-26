NCPA's announces the line-up of its annual dance festival - 'Pravaha', premiering new creations in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Named after the eternal flow of Indian classical traditions, NCPA's Pravaha Dance Festival returns for its annual celebration, bringing together eight exceptional productions that showcase the richness and diversity of Indian classical dance. What sets Pravaha apart in Mumbai's bustling cultural calendar is its unwavering commitment to the new. Here, acclaimed artists don't merely perform—they unveil their latest creative ventures, works that have been gestating in studios and rehearsal spaces, waiting for their moment on stage.

From the dynamic storytelling of Kuchipudi Yakshaganam to the philosophical depths of Kathak, from devotional Manipuri to evocative Bharatanatyam and dramatic Kathakali, this three-day festival promises a seamless blend of tradition and innovation. Carefully curated to highlight the finest in classical dance, each performance invites audiences to experience the transformative power of movement, music, and storytelling passed down through generations.

Join us for three extraordinary days of classical dance on December 12th, 11th, and 14th as these luminous artists illuminate the stage with their masterful interpretations of tradition and innovation. Each performance promises to be a unique celebration of India's rich cultural heritage, creating memories that will resonate long after the final curtain.