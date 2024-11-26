RadioandMusic
News |  26 Nov 2024 13:07 |  By RnMTeam

Jhoom to the Beat! Gajendra Verma’s Track Is the Love Anthem you didn’t know you needed!

MUMBAI: Gajendra Verma, celebrated for his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, has unveiled the much-awaited music video for Jhoom, a captivating track from his album Good Vibes Only. With all the audios from the album already making waves among listeners, the release of the Jhoom music video takes the experience to a whole new level, giving fans a visual treat that perfectly complements the song’s emotional depth.

Jhoom is not just another song; it’s a heartfelt journey into the world of love—a soulful jazz-blues melody that captures the fragile yet resilient nature of human connection. It’s a dance through love’s highs and lows, exploring an endless craving for affection that never truly feels fulfilled. The lyrics and music together create a world that feels both nostalgic and timeless, celebrating the magic of falling deeply and passionately in love. With its dreamy bluesy vibe, Jhoom pulls listeners into a realm where every note and every word resonates with raw, unfiltered emotion.

Reflecting on the creation of Jhoom, Gajendra Verma said, "This is my first attempt at making a blues track, and the journey of bringing it to life was so much fun. It’s a collective effort by my musician friends who perform with me on shows, and their contribution makes the song even more special. I’ve always loved experimenting with my music, and Jhoom turned out to be one of my favorites on the album. The lyrics are intentionally simple yet powerful, and vocally, I enjoyed pushing myself by singing in a very high pitch. There’s a unique energy in this track, and I’m excited to share its story through this music video."

Released under Droom Music, Jhoom is directed by Vikram Singh and Preet Singh Bhullar, choreographed by Rohan Pal and featuring Bineet Kaur. Jhoom is a testament to Gajendra’s artistic versatility. He has taken full creative control of the track, crafting every detail with passion and precision. From singing and composing to writing, producing, and even mixing and mastering the song, Gajendra’s signature touch is evident throughout. The music video further enhances the track’s charm, painting a visual canvas that amplifies its romantic essence and jazzy allure.

The video brings to life the soulful narrative of Jhoom, immersing viewers in a world of love’s delicate intricacies. It perfectly captures the bluesy nostalgia that the song embodies, offering fans an unforgettable experience. The stunning visuals combined with the melody’s heartfelt lyrics create a beautiful escape into the emotions of longing, connection, and the magical pull of love.

The music video for Jhoom is now available on all major platforms. Step into the enchanting world of jazz and blues with Gajendra Verma, and let Jhoom sweep you off your feet with its mesmerizing melody and visuals. The journey of Good Vibes Only continues to deliver magic, one song at a time.

