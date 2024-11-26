Crafting Immersive Soundscapes: Ninad Lad’s Mastery of Sound Design in Citadel: Honey Bunny and Beyond

MUMBAI: Ninad Lad, a three-time Indian Recording Academy Award (IRAA) winner, is renowned for his exceptional work in sound engineering, production, and design. With over a decade of experience and a portfolio that includes more than 5,000 TV commercials and high-profile projects for film, TV, and streaming platforms, Ninad is one of the most respected names in the industry. His recent work on Citadel: Honey Bunny, where he mixed the background score and mastered songs, further cements his reputation for crafting immersive soundscapes that elevate storytelling.

In this interview, Ninad shares his approach to mixing Citadel: Honey Bunny, the unique challenges he faced, and how he tailors his sound design to suit the tone of each project.

The Creative Approach to Mixing Citadel: Honey Bunny

When asked about his creative process for mixing the background score for Citadel: Honey Bunny, Ninad emphasizes the importance of sound as a narrative tool. “Mixing the score was all about creating a sonic identity that seamlessly blended with the story,” he says. “Each scene felt like a storytelling moment, and the goal was to amplify emotions and enhance the drama.”

Ninad took a dynamic and experimental approach, blending unconventional techniques to introduce unique textures into the score. “We experimented with heavy low-frequency elements like drum machines and bass synths, combined with cinematic guitars and atmospheric effects. The key challenge was to balance clarity and impact without overwhelming the dialogue,” he explains. The result was a soundscape that heightened suspense during key moments while providing emotional release during quieter scenes.

Overcoming Challenges and Innovations in a High-Profile Project:

Working on a large-scale project like Citadel: Honey Bunny presented its own set of challenges. According to Ninad, one of the main obstacles was ensuring the sound was both punchy and clear, especially given the hybrid nature of the score. “We used a mix of heavy bass and synths alongside more traditional cinematic elements, so it was crucial to maintain clarity without muddying the mix,” he explains. “EQing, compression, and spatial treatments played a huge role in ensuring the sound didn’t clash with the dialogue, while still delivering an impactful auditory experience.”

Ninad’s meticulous attention to dynamic control was key to ensuring that moments of intensity stood out without overshadowing more subtle, emotional scenes.

How Sound Design Enhances the Storytelling:

Sound design is an essential element of any storytelling experience, and in Citadel: Honey Bunny, it played a crucial role in immersing the audience. “We used advanced panning and spatial techniques to give the audio field depth and dimension,” Ninad shares. “The idea was for the sound effects and the score to complement each other rather than compete for attention.” By carefully crafting the sonic environment, Ninad helped transport viewers into the world of Citadel, enhancing both the suspenseful and emotional aspects of the show.

Tailoring Sound Design for Diverse Projects:

Ninad’s portfolio includes a range of projects with varying tonalities, from the quirky Guns & Gulaabs to the epic drama of Dunki and the contemporary energy of Lust Stories. When asked how he adapts his sound design to fit such diverse projects, Ninad explains, “Each project requires a distinct sonic identity that matches the genre and emotional tone. For Guns & Gulaabs, the sound needed to evoke nostalgia, so we used warm, analog-style mixes with vinyl and tape emulations to give it a retro, rugged feel.”

On Lust Stories, Ninad worked on a funk-inspired contemporary track, “Khelo Khelum.” “For this, we needed a polished, modern mix that amplified the track’s energy, keeping it fresh and vibrant,” he says. Meanwhile, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, presented an entirely different challenge. “With Dunki, the score had to strike a balance between epic orchestral arrangements and intimate, minimalistic moments. It was about finding the right mix to make both the grand and the subtle moments equally impactful.”

Impact of Winning Three IRAA Awards:

For Ninad, winning three Indian Recording Academy Awards (IRAA) was a pivotal moment in his career. “These awards were deeply validating for me, especially since sound is often an unsung hero in storytelling,” he reflects. “The recognition from industry experts has motivated me to push further and refine my craft. Winning in such diverse categories—advertising, independent fusion music, and web series tracks—reinforced my passion for exploring new styles and techniques.”

He credits much of his growth to his mentors, particularly Dr. Pramod Chandorkar, whose guidance has been instrumental in shaping his career.

Working on the Songs for Citadel: Honey Bunny

In addition to mixing the score, Ninad also worked on two tracks for Citadel: Honey Bunny—each requiring a distinct approach. One of the tracks, Ghum Hai Kahin, written by Ramil Ganjoo and Akhil Tiwari and sung by Papon, had an intimate and organic feel. “We wanted to capture the raw, earthy texture of Papon’s voice,” Ninad says. “We re-recorded certain parts of the track to ensure the final mix perfectly matched the emotion of the song.”

The other track, Beast Mode, presented a completely different challenge. A high-energy electronic/hip-hop track featuring Pratika P and Rob C, it required an aggressive yet refined mix. “Balancing hard-hitting 808s with edgy synths and vocals was a technical challenge,” Ninad explains. “But the goal was to make it punchy and polished, ensuring it delivered the energy and vibe the scene required.”

Ninad Lad’s work on Citadel: Honey Bunny highlights his ability to blend creativity with technical precision. His unique approach to sound design and mixing helps bring stories to life, creating an immersive experience for the audience. Whether working on high-energy songs or subtle, atmospheric scores, Ninad’s versatility and attention to detail make him one of the most sought-after sound engineers in the industry. With every project, he continues to redefine the boundaries of sound design and cement his legacy as one of the best in the business.