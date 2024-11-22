The musical event of the year 'Wicked': The Soundtrack out now

Today, in partnership with the global release of Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event, Wicked, Universal Studios / Republic Records / Verve Label Group release the most-anticipated soundtrack of the year, Wicked: The Soundtrack, to coincide with the film’s arrival in theaters. Wicked: The Soundtrack will include the iconic songs “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” “Dancing Through Life,” “The Wizard And I” and more like you’ve never heard them before! Full track listing below.

Listen to Wicked: The Soundtrack HERE.

With music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: The Soundtrack includes songs performed by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winning powerhouse and Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Stephen Schwartz commented on the soundtrack release, "I am so proud of our Wicked soundtrack. These world-class singers and this wonderful full orchestra have given me and my music team the chance to make a recording that I think will excite both fans of the Broadway cast recording and audiences hearing these Wicked songs for the first time."

In addition, the soundtrack features the musical talents of Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The soundtrack is now available in multiple formats including CD, double vinyl, double picture disc and digitally. Target has exclusive versions including split pink-and-green vinyl and a CD with a fold-out poster. Barnes & Noble also has an exclusive version of the CD with an alternate cover.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked: The Soundtrack Tracklisting:

1. No One Mourns the Wicked

2. Dear Old Shiz

3. The Wizard And I

4. What Is This Feeling?

5. Something Bad

6. Dancing Through Life

7. Popular

8. I’m Not That Girl

9. One Short Day

10. A Sentimental Man

11. Defying Gravity

12. Ozdust Duet (Bonus Track) *Digital Only

ABOUT REPUBLIC RECORDS

A division of Universal Music Group, the world's leading music company, Republic Records has been recognized by Billboard as the industry’s #1 label over the last 10 years. It is home to an all-star roster of multi-platinum, award-winning legends and superstar artists such as Anitta, Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Conan Gray, Daddy Yankee, Drake, Eddie Vedder, Florence + the Machine, Glass Animals, Greta Van Fleet, Jack Johnson, James Bay, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend, John Mellencamp, Jonas Brothers, Kid Cudi, Kim Petras, Lil Wayne, Lorde, Metro Boomin, Miranda Lambert, NAV, Nicki Minaj, Noah Kahan, Pearl Jam, Post Malone, Seth MacFarlane, Shania Twain, Stephen Sanchez, Stevie Wonder, Swedish House Mafia, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Twice, TXT, ZAYN and more. Founded by brothers and chief executives Monte and Avery Lipman, it is also comprised of innovative business ventures, including American Recordings, Boominati Worldwide, Brushfire, Casablanca Records, Cash Money, Federal Films, HYBE, Imperial, JYP, Lava Records, Republic Records: Kids & Family, Republic Nashville, Universal Arabic Music, Victor Victor, Wicked Money Family, XO, Young Money, among others. Additionally, Republic Records recently relaunched famed record label Mercury Records.

ABOUT VERVE RECORDS

Founded in 1956 by impresario Norman Granz in order to create a fair and just label home for Ella Fitzgerald, Verve Records has become home to some of the most pioneering acts in music, including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Nina Simone, The Velvet Underground, Frank Zappa, Dizzy Gillespie, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Oscar Peterson, Sarah Vaughn, and more. Today, the label continues this rich legacy with artists such as Jon Batiste, Kurt Vile, Samara Joy, Arooj Aftab, Cynthia Erivo, Diana Krall, and more.

About Universal Pictures’ Wicked

One of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its journey to the big screen as a spectacular cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar®-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt p.g.a. (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar® nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Next to Normal), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster Wicked stage musical. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

Wicked is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

The Broadway stage musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.