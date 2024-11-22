Singer Shael Oswal and Urvashi Rautela ignite romantic sparks in the lush new single 'Rabba Kare,' now streaming

MUMBAI: A love song that blooms like a desert rose under the Dubai sun, “Rabba Kare” is finally here! From the mesmerizing voice of Shael Oswal, the voice behind the unforgettable hit “Soniye Heeriye,” this brand-new track promises to sweep you off your feet. Teasing fans with glimpses of its elegance and allure, the wait for “Rabba Kare” has been one of eager anticipation—and the magic is now live for all to experience.

“Rabba Kare” is a delicate ode to the enchanting feeling of falling deeply, irresistibly in love. Through Shael’s soulful vocals, listeners are invited to bask in the warmth of romance and explore the rush of emotions that love brings. Paired with Urvashi Rautela’s enchanting screen presence, this song captures the essence of love in its purest form—a love that feels both thrilling and serene. Shot in the shimmering locales of Dubai, each frame is a visual delight, evoking a luxurious fairytale where love reigns supreme. Shael and Urvashi’s chemistry glistens against the grand backdrop, creating an immersive experience that’s bound to linger in your heart.

Reflecting on the song, Shael Oswal says ”With Rabba Kare, I wanted to capture the magic of falling in love—the excitement, the wonder, and the feeling that everything around you suddenly becomes more beautiful. This song is a celebration of that enchanting vibe, and working with Urvashi in the stunning backdrop of Dubai brought it all to life. I hope listeners feel the love, the passion, and the joy in every note, and that it becomes a soundtrack for those moments when love feels boundless”

"The song is pure magic—so full of love and warmth—and shooting in the beautiful landscapes of Dubai made it feel like a true fairytale. Working with Shael was wonderful; his passion for music and storytelling shines through in every moment. I’m so excited for everyone to experience the romance and elegance of this song. It’s one that will touch hearts” adds Urvashi Rautela.