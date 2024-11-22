RadioandMusic
News |  22 Nov 2024 12:34

Blxst drops deluxe edition of 'I’ll Always Come Find You' featuring new track “Make Room” and musical film

MUMBAI: Today, BLXST releases the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed debut album, 'I’ll Always Come Find You,' via Red Bull Records/EVGLE  accompanied by a short musical film. Featuring five new tracks, including “Make Room” with K. Camp and DeJ Loaf. The deluxe edition expands on the reflective tone of his critically acclaimed debut, which tackles the twists and turns of love and relationships, personal identity, and self-reflection.

Executive produced by Grammy-winning producer Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé) 'I’ll Always Come Find You' is BLXST’s most ambitious project to date. The deluxe edition adds five new tracks and a fifth act, where BLXST continues to assume the character of Birdie, a young man who inherits his father’s chauffeur car service upon his sudden passing. While Birdie’s focus is on the destination ahead, he’s confronted with a constant reminder of the life lessons his father instilled in him throughout experiences unfolding in the backseat. The project features notable rappers and artists such as 2 Chainz, Offset, Kamasi Washington, Fatman Scoop, and now K Camp, DeJ Loaf, and Bino Rideaux on the deluxe version, with each feature fitting seamlessly into the sequencing as if they’re characters in the narrative aiding Birdie as he confronts these stark truths.

The album serves as a clear testament to his adept penmanship, a skill he attributes to being born and raised in Los Angeles which has led him to host various writing camps and sessions around the world. Speaking on the city’s influence, he shares “Understanding the position I play being from L.A., I feel like it’s my obligation to bridge that gap and show people different tastes, cultures, music, food, and fashion. It’s a big world and I’d be crazy to limit myself to just one thing.”

The deluxe edition arrives alongside news of BLXST’s donation to Education is Key, demonstrating that superstardom and record label ownership haven’t se214vered the South Central native’s commitment to bettering his community. In collaboration with the non-profit, $1 per ticket sold on the 'I’ll Always Come Find You' Tour will be donated to provide scholarships for inner-city students in BLXST’s hometown of Los Angeles. Beyond scholarships, Education is Key hosts annual community events throughout LA and offers mentorship programs for high school students; with the goal of empowering and developing self-sustainability amongst LA’s youth as they transition into young adults. Learn more at www.eduiskey.org.

Check out BLXST on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and stay tuned for more coming soon.

