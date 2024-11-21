Singer Roshanara takes listeners on an emotional journey with her latest single 'SLNB'

MUMBAI: Rising singer, composer, and lyricist Roshanara has just released her latest single, "SLNB" (Sun Le Na Bewafa), following her previous hits like "Senti Akhiyaan" and the upcoming track "Yaar Beparwaah." Renowned for her versatility and ability to write across multiple genres and languages, Roshanara is rapidly establishing herself as a powerhouse in the Indian music scene.

Born and raised in Seoni, Roshanara has always had a passion for music and storytelling. With a unique talent for crafting songs that resonate with listeners from all walks of life, she has become known for her ability to beautifully articulate the complexities of love and relationships. Her songs, written in Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, and English, embody a diverse array of emotions and experiences, making her a favorite among fans with varied musical tastes.

"SLNB," a vibrant pop and clubhouse music track, delves into the emotional depth of a toxic relationship. The song explores the protagonist's struggle with her partner's disloyalty and heartbreak, ultimately embracing acceptance and freedom from her unmet expectations. With poignant lyrics and a catchy pop melody, "SLNB" promises to strike a chord with anyone who has navigated the difficulties of love.

The track features programming by the talented Aishwary Tripathi, enhancing the song’s catchy and contemporary vibe. In addition, Roshanara's upcoming track, "Yaar Beparwaah," candidly addresses the carefree nature of a partner who breaks hearts without a second thought. This anthem of self-awareness showcases Roshanara’s talent for intertwining relatable narratives with infectious pop beats.

Roshanara shares, "With 'SLNB,' I wanted to capture the raw emotions we often feel in toxic relationships. It's a reminder that even when faced with heartbreak, we have the power to choose self-love and freedom."

Having already made waves with her contributions to the Indian music landscape, including the widely appreciated "Senti Akhiyaan," sung by Sona Mohapatra and composed by Ram Sampath, Roshanara is currently hard at work on a forthcoming album. This project will explore various genres and emotions, reflecting her artistic journey and commitment to delivering music that speaks to her listeners’ hearts.

Roshanara's music is not just a collection of songs; it’s a journey into the depths of human emotion, making her an artist to watch in the coming years. Music lovers everywhere are invited to connect with her soulful sound and personal storytelling through her latest release, "SLNB."