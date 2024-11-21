RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Nov 2024 13:58 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Roshanara takes listeners on an emotional journey with her latest single 'SLNB'

MUMBAI: Rising singer, composer, and lyricist Roshanara has just released her latest single, "SLNB" (Sun Le Na Bewafa), following her previous hits like "Senti Akhiyaan" and the upcoming track "Yaar Beparwaah." Renowned for her versatility and ability to write across multiple genres and languages, Roshanara is rapidly establishing herself as a powerhouse in the Indian music scene.

Born and raised in Seoni, Roshanara has always had a passion for music and storytelling. With a unique talent for crafting songs that resonate with listeners from all walks of life, she has become known for her ability to beautifully articulate the complexities of love and relationships. Her songs, written in Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, and English, embody a diverse array of emotions and experiences, making her a favorite among fans with varied musical tastes.

"SLNB," a vibrant pop and clubhouse music track, delves into the emotional depth of a toxic relationship. The song explores the protagonist's struggle with her partner's disloyalty and heartbreak, ultimately embracing acceptance and freedom from her unmet expectations. With poignant lyrics and a catchy pop melody, "SLNB" promises to strike a chord with anyone who has navigated the difficulties of love.

The track features programming by the talented Aishwary Tripathi, enhancing the song’s catchy and contemporary vibe. In addition, Roshanara's upcoming track, "Yaar Beparwaah," candidly addresses the carefree nature of a partner who breaks hearts without a second thought. This anthem of self-awareness showcases Roshanara’s talent for intertwining relatable narratives with infectious pop beats.

Roshanara shares, "With 'SLNB,' I wanted to capture the raw emotions we often feel in toxic relationships. It's a reminder that even when faced with heartbreak, we have the power to choose self-love and freedom."

Having already made waves with her contributions to the Indian music landscape, including the widely appreciated "Senti Akhiyaan," sung by Sona Mohapatra and composed by Ram Sampath, Roshanara is currently hard at work on a forthcoming album. This project will explore various genres and emotions, reflecting her artistic journey and commitment to delivering music that speaks to her listeners’ hearts.

Roshanara's music is not just a collection of songs; it’s a journey into the depths of human emotion, making her an artist to watch in the coming years. Music lovers everywhere are invited to connect with her soulful sound and personal storytelling through her latest release, "SLNB."

Tags
Indian Music Songs
Related news
 | 21 Nov 2024

'It was an honor to be a part of singer and music composer Akhil Sachdeva's song' - says debutant Rishika Kothari

MUMBAI: Digital creator and influencer Rishita Kothari, a passionate dancer who shares her stories through dance and expressions on her social media, recently made her acting debut in the music video "Iss Barsaat" by Akhil Sachdeva.

read more
 | 21 Nov 2024

Prime Video Launches Channel K, the Premier destination for Korean Entertainment, as an add-on subscription

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today launched Channel K, Interactive Media Mix, Inc. (IMX)’s premium Korean entertainment channel, as an add-on subscription.

read more
 | 21 Nov 2024

Kenshi Yonezu crossover J-pop superstar's new song 'Azalea' out now

MUMBAI: Global crossover J-pop artist KENSHI YONEZU continues to reach new heights with his new song “Azalea”, a song written as the theme song for the global Netflix series Beyond Goodbye just started on Nov.14 Teaser available now, the song is out today worldwide available here with a cover ar

read more
 | 21 Nov 2024

Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG will make their Coachella debut in 2025 as the only Japanese act in the lineup!

MUMBAI: One of the biggest music festivals in the U.S., the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025, has announced its lineup, and girl group XG is set to make their debut at the event.

read more
 | 21 Nov 2024

DLF presents the Jazz India Circuit: Celebrating Brass in Gurugram!

MUMBAI: Prepare for an unforgettable weekend of music and culture, as DLF presents the 7th edition of the Jazz India Circuit (JIC), celebrating the rich and dynamic sounds of brass-heavy jazz!

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ali Merchant Makes India Proud, Launches His Alter Ego 'ILA' To Take Classical Music At Global Stage

MUMBAI: Actor and DJ Ali Merchant has stepped up his passion for music. He has now launched his new alter ego - ILA under his music label named ‘All...read more

2
Jazz Legend, Louiz Banks opens first ever music concert Photography exhibition in Mumbai featuring photographs captured from various music concerts

MUMBAI: India’s first ever Music Concert Photography Exhibition by music journalist Verus Ferreira, opened on Saturday evening 16th November 2024,...read more

3
'It was an honor to be a part of singer and music composer Akhil Sachdeva's song' - says debutant Rishika Kothari

MUMBAI: Digital creator and influencer Rishita Kothari, a passionate dancer who shares her stories through dance and expressions on her social media...read more

4
Prateek Kuhad is set to mesmerize Jaipur on 24th November at Zee Studio!

MUMBAI: Join for an evening of soulful music as Prateek is scheduled to perform hits like "Kho Gaye Hum Kaha", "Kasoor", "Khone Do", and more in...read more

5
Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG will make their Coachella debut in 2025 as the only Japanese act in the lineup!

MUMBAI: One of the biggest music festivals in the U.S., the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025, has announced its lineup, and girl group...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games