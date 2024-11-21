RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Nov 2024 14:06 |  By RnMTeam

Raja Kumari says her track 'Born Superstar' is celebration of uniqueness

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Raja Kumari, who recently released her track 'Born Superstar', has said that the song celebrates the uniqueness of every person. The song features Raja Kumari's powerful vocals in Telugu clubbed with high-energy beats.

For the same, Raja Kumari collaborated with the Oscar and Grammy-winning musician A. R. Rahman, and shared that her love for classical dance has been the foundation for her music. She also dedicated the song for the 'superstar' to every individual.
The track showcases her versatility by blending hip-hop, and pop with Indian classical elements. She opened up about the soon-to-be viral track, as she shared, "There is a superstar in each one of us, and 'Born Superstar' celebrates the uniqueness that all of us carry. It's not just a song, but a daily reminder of breaking free from doubts that cause an hindrance in achieving greatness. I hope to cherish the Superstar in me, and hope that all of you cherish the Superstar in you”.

Raja Kumari collaborated with Nexa Music Experience under the banner of Rahman, while Karan Pandav produced the track. The powerful lyrics are co-written by Raja Kumari and her longtime collaborator Shah Rule and Yoku from the 7bantaiz.
By delivering 'Born Superstar', Raja Kumari has not only treated the fans with a peppy number, but she has also solidified herself as a trailblazing artiste, pushing boundaries and crafting tracks that relate with the audience.
Apart from this, she has also showcased her musical prowess in the title track of the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John'. It marks her recent Bollywood project after the successful title track from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ in which she paid an ode to the King Khan.
‘Jawan’, which was helmed by Atlee, also marked the Hindi debut of Nayanthara, and was a major box-office success.

Tags
Raja Kumari Shah Ruk Khan Nexa Music A. R. Rahman Karan Pandav
Related news
 | 06 Nov 2024

After Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, Raja Kumari delivers an electrifying title track for Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John'

MUMBAI: The much-awaited teaser of ‘Baby John’ is out, and it promises to keep you on the edge of the seats. While the teaser leads on to the film containing all the elements of a blockbuster, what adds more to the enthusiasm is the unmissable title track by Raja Kumari.

read more
 | 07 Jun 2024

Recognizing excellence in Indian digital content NEXA sponsors SIIMA new streaming academy awards 2024

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is delighted to declare the continuation of its NEXA alliance with the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) as it steps into the second consecutive year of sponsorship.

read more
 | 27 Jan 2024

NEXA Music's finest talents geared up for a show-stopping performance at the biggest global music festival- Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: Following the success of 2023, Lollapalooza is all set for its 2nd edition. With the Indian edition of Lollapalooza 2024 around the corner, melophiles across the country are gearing up for a power-packed two-day music fest.

read more
 | 31 Aug 2023

Raja Kumari brings the 'Juice': An empowering track of cultural celebration

MUMBAI: India’s leading Indian American female rapper, Raja Kumari has made a name for herself by seamlessly blending her Indian heritage with modern hip-hop.

read more
 | 29 Aug 2023

RAJA KUMARI brings the “JUICE”: An empowering track of cultural celebration

MUMBAI : India’s leading Indian American female rapper, Raja Kumari has made a name for herself by seamlessly blending her Indian heritage with modern hip-hop.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ali Merchant Makes India Proud, Launches His Alter Ego 'ILA' To Take Classical Music At Global Stage

MUMBAI: Actor and DJ Ali Merchant has stepped up his passion for music. He has now launched his new alter ego - ILA under his music label named ‘All...read more

2
Jazz Legend, Louiz Banks opens first ever music concert Photography exhibition in Mumbai featuring photographs captured from various music concerts

MUMBAI: India’s first ever Music Concert Photography Exhibition by music journalist Verus Ferreira, opened on Saturday evening 16th November 2024,...read more

3
'It was an honor to be a part of singer and music composer Akhil Sachdeva's song' - says debutant Rishika Kothari

MUMBAI: Digital creator and influencer Rishita Kothari, a passionate dancer who shares her stories through dance and expressions on her social media...read more

4
Prateek Kuhad is set to mesmerize Jaipur on 24th November at Zee Studio!

MUMBAI: Join for an evening of soulful music as Prateek is scheduled to perform hits like "Kho Gaye Hum Kaha", "Kasoor", "Khone Do", and more in...read more

5
Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG will make their Coachella debut in 2025 as the only Japanese act in the lineup!

MUMBAI: One of the biggest music festivals in the U.S., the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025, has announced its lineup, and girl group...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games