Raja Kumari says her track 'Born Superstar' is celebration of uniqueness

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Raja Kumari, who recently released her track 'Born Superstar', has said that the song celebrates the uniqueness of every person. The song features Raja Kumari's powerful vocals in Telugu clubbed with high-energy beats.

For the same, Raja Kumari collaborated with the Oscar and Grammy-winning musician A. R. Rahman, and shared that her love for classical dance has been the foundation for her music. She also dedicated the song for the 'superstar' to every individual.

The track showcases her versatility by blending hip-hop, and pop with Indian classical elements. She opened up about the soon-to-be viral track, as she shared, "There is a superstar in each one of us, and 'Born Superstar' celebrates the uniqueness that all of us carry. It's not just a song, but a daily reminder of breaking free from doubts that cause an hindrance in achieving greatness. I hope to cherish the Superstar in me, and hope that all of you cherish the Superstar in you”.

Raja Kumari collaborated with Nexa Music Experience under the banner of Rahman, while Karan Pandav produced the track. The powerful lyrics are co-written by Raja Kumari and her longtime collaborator Shah Rule and Yoku from the 7bantaiz.

By delivering 'Born Superstar', Raja Kumari has not only treated the fans with a peppy number, but she has also solidified herself as a trailblazing artiste, pushing boundaries and crafting tracks that relate with the audience.

Apart from this, she has also showcased her musical prowess in the title track of the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John'. It marks her recent Bollywood project after the successful title track from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ in which she paid an ode to the King Khan.

‘Jawan’, which was helmed by Atlee, also marked the Hindi debut of Nayanthara, and was a major box-office success.