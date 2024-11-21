RadioandMusic
News |  21 Nov 2024 16:01 |  By RnMTeam

Prateek Kuhad is set to mesmerize Jaipur on 24th November at Zee Studio!

MUMBAI: Join for an evening of soulful music as Prateek is scheduled to perform hits like "Kho Gaye Hum Kaha", "Kasoor", "Khone Do", and more in Jaipur on Sunday, 24th November. 

Event Details:

Event Name: Silhouettes Tour
Event Date & Time: Sunday, 24th November
Venue: Zee Studio, Jaipur
Address: SP-7A Ricco Industrial Area, Sitapura Industrial Area, Sitapura, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302022

Games